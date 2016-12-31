RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Dec 2016 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

Say goodbye to 2016 with best party songs of the year

MUMBAI: 2016 is coming to an end and we have seen some beautiful compositions this year. The year was also about recreation, but here we bring you some of the best party numbers.

Dance your way into the New Year with these party tracks.

Humma Humma – OK Jaanu

Haseeno Ka Deewana – Kaabil

Laila Main Laila - Raees

Beat Pe Booty – Flying Jet

Nashe Si Chad Gai - Befikre

Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

Baby Ko base Pasand Hai - Sultan

Rock The Party – Rocky Handsome

Gabru Ready To Mingle – Happy Bhag Jayegi

Nachne Aaunda Nahi -Tum Bin 2

Tags
Humma Humma OK Jaanu Nachne Aaunda Nahi Tum Bin 2 Gabru Ready To Mingle Happy Bhag Jayegi Rock The Party Rocky Handsome Baby Ko base Pasand Hai Sultan Kala Chashma Baar Baar Dekho Nashe Si Chad Gai Befikre Beat Pe Booty Flying Jet laila Main Laila Raees Haseeno Ka Deewana Kaabil
Related news
News | 30 Dec 2016

Response to new 'Humma Humma' has been mixed: Composer

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi says his rearranged version of the song ‘Humma Humma’ for ‘OK Jaanu’ has got a mixed response.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2016

'Kuch Din' a beautiful romantic composition

Ningalkkum Aakam Kodeeswaran, NAK, Big Synergy,Kavacham, Vellanakalude Nadu, MUMBAI: The year is coming to an end with a song that will make you fall in love, once again.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Listen: Smashing hits of the week

MUMBAI: Well, Christmas is around the corner and everyone is ready with festivity arrangements. To add on, Radioandmusic.com curated a special list of songs, which were trending last week and have been a breakthrough! Check our picks. The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

Press Releases
Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions ofread more

News
BARC Week 51: Mastiii continues to rule; 9XO stays off the charts

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sonu Nigam appreciates Kapil Sharma's kind words

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma recently took to Twitter to express his liking for 'Indian Idol S9' and its panel of judges Farah Khan, Anu Malik and...read more

2
Things you should know about Kapil Sharma - the singer

MUMBAI: You may be wondering why we are talking about the famous comedian Kapil Sharma. If you are, then you probably don't know this funny man well...read more

3
Listen: Collaborations done right in December

MUMBAI: It's always an aural pleasure when two or more musicians representing diverse sounds collaborate together to create a refreshing sound. The...read more

4
Rihanna feels sick about Drake's new love

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna reportedly felt sick when she saw rapper-singer Drake's Instagram picture with singer Jennifer Lopez. The 28-year-old was...read more

5
Cyrus wants to act with Liam Hemsworth again

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who met actor Liam Hemsworth while filming the 2010 romantic movie ‘The Last Song’, hopes she will share the...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group