Say goodbye to 2016 with best party songs of the year

MUMBAI: 2016 is coming to an end and we have seen some beautiful compositions this year. The year was also about recreation, but here we bring you some of the best party numbers.

Dance your way into the New Year with these party tracks.

Humma Humma – OK Jaanu

Haseeno Ka Deewana – Kaabil

Laila Main Laila - Raees

Beat Pe Booty – Flying Jet

Nashe Si Chad Gai - Befikre

Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

Baby Ko base Pasand Hai - Sultan

Rock The Party – Rocky Handsome

Gabru Ready To Mingle – Happy Bhag Jayegi

Nachne Aaunda Nahi -Tum Bin 2