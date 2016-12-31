Say goodbye to 2016 with best party songs of the year
MUMBAI: 2016 is coming to an end and we have seen some beautiful compositions this year. The year was also about recreation, but here we bring you some of the best party numbers.
Dance your way into the New Year with these party tracks.
Humma Humma – OK Jaanu
Haseeno Ka Deewana – Kaabil
Laila Main Laila - Raees
Beat Pe Booty – Flying Jet
Nashe Si Chad Gai - Befikre
Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho
Baby Ko base Pasand Hai - Sultan
Rock The Party – Rocky Handsome
Gabru Ready To Mingle – Happy Bhag Jayegi
Nachne Aaunda Nahi -Tum Bin 2