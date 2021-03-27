For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Mar 2021 13:04 |  By RnMTeam

Kala chashma' music duo Prem-Hardeep out with new track

MUMBAI: Composer duo Prem-Hardeep's new track Kaise juda rahein is out now. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben and Sonna Rele, and written by Kunaal Vermaa and Rele. The video features Siddharth Gupta and Eugeniya.

Talking about their new number, Prem and Hardeep say: "Our song, Kaise juda rahein is about how love is tested by separation. The singers have lent their interpretation to the melody in a wonderful way. We are very excited to bring this song to the listeners."

Stebin says that he has always been a fan of Prem and Hardeep's work.

"Prem and Hardeep have a very distinct understanding of music, which boded exceptionally well for me. My experience of singing the song was awesome. When I saw the song, I was mesmerised by the visuals as well. I'm excited now that the song is out," he says.

Siddharth is confident that the audience will relate to it.

"There is a very loyal fan base for the kind of music that Kaise Juda Rahein has to offer. We're sure that the listeners will find the song relatable and enjoy it," he says.

Prem and Hardeep are known for their songs such as Mohabbatein latuaanga, Tera mera pyaar, Kala chashma a and Gallan kardi.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music Kala Chashma Prem-Hardeep
Related news
News | 27 Mar 2021

Music producer Meghdeep bose shares his experience of working with Amal Mallik in Saina

MUMBAI: Meghdeep bose is a renowned and reputated music producer in the industry who has produced music for movies like Bharat, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Kesari, and most recently Saina Starring Pareeniti Chopra movie is based on World Famous Indian Badminton Player Saina Nehwal

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Adele really sings from her heart: Michael Kiwanuka

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka credits singer Adele for helping him understand how to perform well. He was a support actor for Adele when he had started his career in 2011 and said that he would witness the singer "sing from her heart".

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Alexx O'Neil 'nervous and excited' about new single 'Twenty Days'

MUMBAI: Musician-actor Alexx ONell is all set to release his next single and music video, "Twenty Days". The song revolves around a man's dilemma on whether he should tell his former love how he feels about her, after a year apart, when she returns in 20 days.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

BTS star Jungkook's solo hit 'Euphoria' sells over 500k units in US

MUMBAI: South Korean boy band BTS member Jeon Jungkook's single "Euphoria", which released in 2018, has sold over 500,000 units in the US, making it the first solo song by a Korean musician to do so.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Indian musicians recall their time with the 'nice guys' of Strings

MUMBAI: Indian musicians, just like millions of fans of the rock band Strings, were shocked when the Pakistani group announced that they were "graciously concluding" their musical journey together after 33 years.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

News
This Holi, celebrate the colours of live with 104.8 Ishq FM'S 'Ishq Ke Rang'

MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more

News
Divo grabs the "Viral song of the Decade (Tamil)" at Mirchi Music Awards South 2021 for "Rowdy Baby"

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more

News
Brace yourself! Radio City launches the 12th Season of 'Radio City super singer'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more

News
Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jubin Nautiyal: Shooting for music videos is fun

MUMBAI: Besides singing, musician Jubin Nautiyal says he also likes to feature in his music videos. While singing will always be his "first love",...read more

2
Indian musicians recall their time with the 'nice guys' of Strings

MUMBAI: Indian musicians, just like millions of fans of the rock band Strings, were shocked when the Pakistani group announced that they were "...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal to impress us with his acting chops in Bhushan Kumar's T-Series’ ’Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' also featuring Abhishek Singh and Samreen Kaur!

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal is on a career high having delivered the most hit songs last year. After 'Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du' crossing 90 million...read more

4
Adele really sings from her heart: Michael Kiwanuka

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka credits singer Adele for helping him understand how to perform well. He was a support actor for Adele when...read more

5
Global pop superstar Dua Lipa’s smash hit ‘Levitating’ remixed by iconic Indian producer Amaal Mallik featuring pop sensations Prakriti & Sukriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Today, Dua Lipa releases a remix of her global superhit song ‘Levitating’, remixed by none other than beloved multi-award winning Indian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games