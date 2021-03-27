Kala chashma' music duo Prem-Hardeep out with new track

MUMBAI: Composer duo Prem-Hardeep's new track Kaise juda rahein is out now. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben and Sonna Rele, and written by Kunaal Vermaa and Rele. The video features Siddharth Gupta and Eugeniya.

Talking about their new number, Prem and Hardeep say: "Our song, Kaise juda rahein is about how love is tested by separation. The singers have lent their interpretation to the melody in a wonderful way. We are very excited to bring this song to the listeners."

Stebin says that he has always been a fan of Prem and Hardeep's work.

"Prem and Hardeep have a very distinct understanding of music, which boded exceptionally well for me. My experience of singing the song was awesome. When I saw the song, I was mesmerised by the visuals as well. I'm excited now that the song is out," he says.

Siddharth is confident that the audience will relate to it.

"There is a very loyal fan base for the kind of music that Kaise Juda Rahein has to offer. We're sure that the listeners will find the song relatable and enjoy it," he says.

Prem and Hardeep are known for their songs such as Mohabbatein latuaanga, Tera mera pyaar, Kala chashma a and Gallan kardi.

(Source: IANS)