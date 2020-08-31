Top 5 songs and music videos of Badshah's that have crossed over 300 Million views YouTube

MUMBAI: Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known by name Badshah, is an popular Indian rapper and singer known for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi songs. He started his career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in his hip hop group Mafia Mundeer.

His works have been topping charts including the YouTube Music Video Charts, BBC Asian Network Charts, other several Indian radio and Indian streaming charts as well

Today, we at Radioandmusic bring to you a listicle of Badshah's most viewed videos that have crossed over 200 million views on YouTube.

1.Kala Chashma – 661 Million Views

The song Kala Chashma released as part of Baar Baar Dekho on July 16 2016. The song is originally composed by Prem Hardeep and recreated by Badshah, written by Amrik Singh and Kumaar and sung in the widely loved voices of Amar Arshi, Badshah & Neha Kakkar.This song has over 661 Million views on youtube.

Watch here:

2. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai – 393 Million Views

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai video song was released back in 11 November 2014 with the film Khoobsurat. The song was voiced by Badshah and singer Aastha Gill. At the moment, the video song has over 393 million views on YouTube

Watch here:

3.She Move It Like – 339 Million views

The No.1 Rap King of the Nation, BADSHAH, created history with his first album O.N.E. Packed with 17 Super Hit chartbusting tracks! Presenting "She Move It Like" featuring Warina Hussain from the most anticipated album of the year ONE. The video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.The song was released on 10 December 2018 and has crossed over 339 Million views

Watch here:

4.Akh Lad Jaave – 334 Million Views

Badshah's song Akh Lad Jaave was released on August 29 2018 with the film Loveyatri .. The song was the work of Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal, and Asees Kaur. The video song stars Aayush and Warina Hussain as the two were the lead actors of Loveyatri. The song has over 334 million views on YouTube

Watch here:

5. Kar Gayi Chull – 328 Million Views

The Craziest House Party Song of the Year, Kar Gayi Chull featuring the gorgeous Alia Bhatt and the talented Sidharth Malhotra from the Bollywood film, Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921). The song is composed by Badshah, recreated by Amaal Mallik, written by Badshah & Kumaar and sung in the widely loved voices of Badshah, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar and Neha Kakkar! Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921).It was released on 17 Feb 2016 and it has over 328 million views on youtube till date.

Watch here: