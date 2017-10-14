Musical connections of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss inmates will never be complete without a musician. A music artiste has and will always be an important part of this controversial reality property. In fact, the current season too has rapper Akash Dadlani as its contestant.

Thus, Radioandmusic decided on taking a walk down the Bigg Boss memory lane and bringing you a list of singers/rappers who’ve been Bigg Boss contestants over the years.

Baba Sehgal

Indian rapper Baba Sehgal who is known for making funny and satirical songs was the first one from the musical background to appear on the show. But he was a wild card entrant in the house who entered on the 48th day of the show and had a short run. He exited in just eighteen days of his entry in the show.

Debojit Saha

Singer and Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge winner Debojit Saha got a chance to enter the show in the second season. Debojit who was seen as a calm and quiet person on the show had a decent run; he managed to survive for 69 days in the house starting from day one.

Ismail Darbar

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam fame composer entered the show in the third season. Ismail was seen as a father figure on the show and was seen pacifying people during the fights. He did not enjoy a long stay in the house and was evicted on the 34th day of the season.

Raageshwari

Singer and actress Raageshwari Loomba made an appearance in the fifth season of the Colors' show; this was a season with a different theme altogether where there were twelve lady contestants along with a transgender Laxmi Narayaṇ Tripaṭhi and actor Shakti Kapoor being the only male contestant in the house. The season was one of the most controversial seasons and also managed to grab a lot of eyeballs, but singer Raageshwari was seen as a total misfit. He exited the house in its fourth week.

Ali Quli Mirza

Bore Bore Hum song singer Ali Quli Mirza stepped in Salman Khan's show in the eighth season. Ali was seen as a smart contestant and he did manage to bring the worst out of many inmates. He was a wildcard entrant. He is the only contestant from the musical background who enjoyed a long journey on the show and also the only one to make it to the finals.

Vikas Bhalla

Vikas Bhalla who is still fondly remembered for his song Hai Dhuan tried his luck in the ninth season of the show. Vikas who is also an actor and is known for shows like Uttran was seen as a lost and zoned out contestant on the show and so got evicted in the fourth week.

Arvind Vegda

Bhai Bhai singer Arvind Vegda too failed to entertain the audience and exited the house in three weeks.