Features |  06 Aug 2017 10:02 |  By RnMTeam

These Bollywood songs set serious friendship goals

MUMBAI: Bollywood has a song for every feeling and occasion, thus this Friendship Day we at Radioandmusic thought of picking up a few Bollywood friendship songs. During our research, we came across some serious goal setting friendship songs.

Here is our list of Top 10 songs that you should play for your friends today.

Jaane Nahi Denge Tuje

Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Nanga Punga Dost

Jaane Kyu Dil Janta Hai

Tu Hi Toh Meri Dost Hai

Hai Junoon

Khalbali

Mujse Dosti Karoge

Ek Junon

Yaaron Dosti Badi Hi Haseen Hai

