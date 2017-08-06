These Bollywood songs set serious friendship goals
MUMBAI: Bollywood has a song for every feeling and occasion, thus this Friendship Day we at Radioandmusic thought of picking up a few Bollywood friendship songs. During our research, we came across some serious goal setting friendship songs.
Here is our list of Top 10 songs that you should play for your friends today.
Jaane Nahi Denge Tuje
Tumhi Ho Bandhu
Nanga Punga Dost
Jaane Kyu Dil Janta Hai
Tu Hi Toh Meri Dost Hai
Hai Junoon
Khalbali
Mujse Dosti Karoge
Ek Junon
Yaaron Dosti Badi Hi Haseen Hai