RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  19 Feb 2019 20:38 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1 Supersonic 2019 - The Wrap Up!!

Tags
Vh1 Supersonic 2019 DJ Bonobo DJ Marshmello Rudimental Prateek Kuhad
Related News
News |  18 Feb 2019

Vh1 Supersonic: Two Door Cinema Club's songs might feature in TV shows again

MUMBAI: Popular American TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Teen Wolf and The Vampire Diaries have featured at least one song by the Irish indie band Two Door Cinema Club. They say they are making new music so the songs might be used in different shows in the future.

read more
News |  18 Feb 2019

Two-minute silence observed for Pulwama martyrs at Marshmello's show

MUMBAI: Before making his fans dance to his foot-tapping numbers here, American electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello observed two-minute silence for the 49 CRPF troopers who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
 

read more
News |  16 Feb 2019

India is so special to me: Marshmello

MUMBAI: American electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello is gearing up to thrill the audience at Vh1 Supersonic 2019 this weekend.

He says India is special to him.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
It's an honour to be a part of such a path-breaking film, says Jasleen Royal on singing and featuring in 'Gully Boy'

MUMBAI: Din Shagna Da singer Jasleen Royal has composed as well as sung Jahaan Tu Chala for the current rage movie, Gully Boy, the country is struck...read more

2
Vh1 Supersonic: Two Door Cinema Club's songs might feature in TV shows again

MUMBAI: Popular American TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Teen Wolf and The Vampire Diaries have featured at least one song by the Irish indie band Two...read more

3
We try to put a little bit of originality in all our recreations, say 'Total Dhamaal' music directors

MUMBAI: Music directors Gourov and Roshin who have given some mind-blowing music to one of the most talked about upcoming films Total Dhamaal,...read more

4
Three reasons why you should not miss out the special 'Gully Boy' episode of Baba Ki Chowki on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: The Gully Boy fever is up and high. Considering the same, MTV Beats' Dr. Sanket Bhosale as Sanju Baba is in conversation with the stars of...read more

5
Sonu Nigam has been one of my biggest inspirations says Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: Sanah Moidutty who is known for her cover versions of popular songs on digital platforms, recently did a mash up of Sonu Nigam’s timeless...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group