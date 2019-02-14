RadioandMusic
News  |  14 Feb 2019 19:47 |  By RnMTeam

Valentine's Day special with Armaan Malik

The feisty Sarah Jane reveals her favourite singers, actors & beauty products
news | 09 May 2015
News |  12 Feb 2019

Katy Perry's fashion line under fire

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry was slammed on social media for designing shoes which resembled blackface imagery.

read more
News |  11 Feb 2019

Badshah to play singer in debut film

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah is set to make his acting debut in a film, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor. He says he is extremely nervous but will give it his best.

read more
News |  08 Feb 2019

World famous DJ and Grammy award winner DJ Diplo struck by Gully Boy, says 'Mera Bhi Time Aayega'!

MUMBAI: While the nation is struck by the Gully Boy fever and Ranveer Singh, his team have become a rage; there is someone who is saying – Mera Time Aayega.

read more
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B returns to Instagram

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B is back on Instagram after deleting her account. Cardi quit the social media on Monday following the backlash she received...read more

2
A song for every situation on Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: You might be taken, broken, single or in ' it’s complicated' situation or anything else, Hindi films have a song for any of your situation....read more

3
An Ode to Madhubala

MUMBAI: Today’s Google Doodle looks a tad more beautiful than everyday. The reason is Madhubala. It is her 83rd birth Anniversary and we celebrate...read more

4
Want to be Murad in Gully Boy? You can with Snapchat

MUMBAI: Excel Movies, the makers of 14 Feb hotly anticipated musical drama Gully Boy have teamed up with camera company Snapchat so you can...read more

5
Atif Aslam is a very seasoned artist: Vipin Patwa

MUMBAI: Composer Vipin Patwa says singer Atif Aslam is a very seasoned artiste and hopes to continue working with him.After Sehmi hai dhadkan, the...read more

