"'DHARAVI' is HIP-HOP Headquarters," says 7Bantai'Z

MUMBAI: 17 August seems to be a lucky day for Badshah. The rapper is not just releasing his first album O.N.E on this day but also his musical...read more
MUMBAI: Recently Hawa Hawa fame Mika Singh shared a video post on Twitter. He captioned the video, “Just saw this video clip and I feel so sad for...read more
MUMBAI : She is a singer and an actress, but Jennifer Lopez says she always considers herself a dancer first."I always consider myself a dancer...read more
MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming release Manmarziyaan will feature three songs of Harsheep Kaur. The album is being composed by Amit Trivedi who...read more
MUMBAI: Music reality shows have discovered gems in playback singing and Abhijeet Ghoshal, who is the only undefeated winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, for...read more