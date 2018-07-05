'I' m an INSANE person', says Badshah

MUMBAI: 20 years after first performing at the iconic Pacha Ibiza, Deep Dish returns for an exclusive show at Hot Since 82’s Labyrinth night. On...read more
MUMBAI: Badshah’s most awaited dance number, Tere Naal Nachna is finally out. The rapper is seen grooving with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and...read more
MUMBAI: The recreated version of Dilbar, featuring Norah Fatehi and John Abraham, has crossed 20 million views in just 24 hours of its release to...read more
MUMBAI : A Broadway-style musical based on the classic tale of Aladdin enthralled the audience in Delhi at its premiere show, attended by popular...read more
MUMBAI: A new T-Series release Dilbar, featuring John Abraham and Norah Fatehi from the upcoming movie, Satyameva Jayate happens to be a recreation...read more