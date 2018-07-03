Armaan Malik's ultimate 'fan' moment

MUMBAI: Joe Jackson, patriarch of the musical Jackson family, was laid to rest in a private funeral at Forest Lawn in Glendale, California -- the...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah's next dance number, Tere Naal Nachna will feature Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. This is the second song in the upcoming...read more
MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s latest single, Made In India has made another record. The song has become the first Indian song to cross 100 million views in...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher will launch bands AR Divine and Sparsh on his birthday on 7 July here. He says it is his way of nurturing music...read more
MUMBAI: Bengaluru’s favorite and most recalled RJ Rashmi, who is famously called Rapid Rashmi, has been conferred with the Excellence Award in Radio...read more