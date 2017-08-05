RadioandMusic
'Toilet Ka Jugaad' a movement against open defecation

MUMBAI: The next weekend release Toilet –Ek Prem Katha has released its new song Toilet Ka Jugaad with a social message. Apart from amazing lyrics, the interesting part in the song is sung by the lead actor of the film Akshay Kumar who was backed with Vickey Prasad, the music composer of the song.

As we know the movie is based on sanitation facilities unavailable in the rural areas, Akshay Kumar voices out for these basic facilities in this track.

Lyrics written by Garima Wahal and Siddharth Singh explain the importance of sanitation in every home.

Thus the song strongly supports Swatch Bharat Abhiyan asking the audience to join them in making India Open Defecation Free.

