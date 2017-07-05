RadioandMusic
Review |  05 Jul 2017 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Bakheda: Cute, yet funny take on love

MUMBAI: A new song from the movie ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’ is out now. The song titled ‘Bakheda’ is a cute, yet funny take on love. It depicts the contradicting thought of every human being. Everyone wants to fall in love and experience love but no one wants to go through the hassle and drama of love.

The song, the music video and lyrics show the funny side of what a manglik has to go through in an orthodox Indian family.

Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice synch perfectly and music composer, Vickey Prasad manages to bring the naughtiness and fun through music. The music also gives the rural feel. The lyrics are penned by Garima Wahal and Siddharth Singh.

The song stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

The movie is a satirical take on a battle against the age-old tradition of open defecation in the country. The movie is set to release on 11 August.

Check out the song below:

