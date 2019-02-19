Prolific Slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya to perform live at 101st Pratahswar The Morning Raga series presented by Pancham Nishad

MUMBAI: 12 years ago, the simple thought of giving the discerning listeners of Indian Classical Music an opportunity to listen to morning ragas under the ambience of natural surroundings once a month sans monsoon season prompted Pancham Nishad to start a monthly concert series titled Pratahswar at the Kala Prangan of Pu La Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy. “Little did we realize that this was a maiden effort in the city of Mumbai and probably in the entire nation that proved to be a runaway success story,” says Pancham Nishad founder and director Shashi Vyas. This is a non-ticketed concert and is open to all. The event is exclusively supported by Tata Capital.

Over the years, Pratahswar has grown into a large family of music enthusiasts. It gives us tremendous joy to make a special mention that ‘Pratahswar’ has never repeated any artiste in its 100 concerts till date.

One of the world’s greatest slide guitarists, Debashish Bhattacharya brings universal appeal to his inventive fusion of classical Indian ragas and bluesy Western music. Embracing the Hawaiian slide guitar from his childhood in the 1960s, Debashish has pioneered a unique style of Hindustani slide guitar and gained global recognition over five decades. He has collaborated with many world renowned musicians, including Ravi Shankar, Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, Jerry Douglas, Bob Brozman and Derek Trucks.

A born prodigy, He took liking to the strings of guitars at the age of four. Initially he was introduced to music by his loving parents Shree Sunil Kumar Bhattacharya and Shreemati Manjushree Bhattacharya. Subsequently, he studied music under luminaries such as Pandit Brij Bhushan Kabra, Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty and Late Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. He is also the designer and creator of critically acclaimed and patented Guitars like the Chaturangui (24 string hollow neck guitar), 14 strings Gandharvi and Anandi (a 4 string slide ukulele).

He is the recipient of prestigious awards such as Songline Award in 2017 and 2016, Grammy nominations in 2002 and 2009, the 2007 BBC Planet Award and the 1984 President of India Gold Medal. As a mentor, his direct or indirect tutelage has inspired more than 3000 guitar players till date. Combining extreme virtuosity with graceful artistry, Debashish has won the heart of millions around the world.

Details about the event

Date: 24/02/2019

Time: 6.30 a.m.

Venue: Kala Prangan of Pu La Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi, Dadar

Event: Non- Ticketed.