Press Release |  05 Nov 2019 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Pancham Nishad organizes 'Manan', a tribute to the Maestro Late Pt. CR Vyas

MUMBAI: MANAN, Tribute to the maestro Late Pt. C. R. Vyas, organized by Pancham Nishad will feature talented vocalist Samrat Pandit accompanied by Yashwant Vaishnav on (Tabla) and Dilshad Khan on (Sarangi). The artiste will pay tribute to legendary vocalist Late Padmabhushan Pt. C. R. Vyas on his 95 birth anniversary at Swatantrayaveer Savarkar Sabhagruh, Cadell Road, Dadar (W), Mumbai on 9th November 2019 at 7.00 pm onwards. Entry is free to the concert.

Pancham Nishad  Director ShashiVyas,  say’s “We are honored to celebrate the remarkable legacy of such a legendary vocalist and teacher who inspired so many of the renowned vocalists of today”.As a creative composer, Late Pandit C.R. Vyas composed over 250 Bandishes in various ragas under the pen-name ‘Gunijan’. His compositions traveled beyond the boundaries of Gharanas as many vocalists from different Gharanas have sung his Bandishes in their respective concerts in various festivals across the country.

