RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Dec 2018 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

ICYMI: Aaron Watson performs on the Hallmark channel's 'Home & Family'

MUMBAI: Aaron Watson made his debut appearance on the Hallmark Channel yesterday, performing She Stared At Him All Night from this brand-new Christmas album, “An Aaron Watson Family Christmas,” on the morning talk show Home & Family.

Watch the segment here

Home & Family

We had the pleasure of welcoming Country music star Aaron Watson and wife Kimberly into our home to tell us about his first Christmas album #AnAaronWatsonFamilyChristmas. He even included his kids in...

His wife of 15 years, Kim, joined him on set to talk with hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison about the ten-song project which was a labor of love for Watson and truly a family affair.  Kim and their children; Jake (12), Jack (11) and Jolee Kate (9) are all featured on the album, a beautiful collection of standards and two originals.

For the latest tour dates and news, visit aaronwatson.com or follow him on socials @aaronwatsonmusic.

Tags
Aaron Watson Christmas
Related news
Press Releases | 30 Oct 2018

Aaron Watson announces first 2019 headlining tour dates

MUMBAI: On the heels of announcing his headlining return to Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium for his A Night of Texas show on 24 January, fiercely independent Aaron Watson reveals the first dates of his 2019 headlining tour with more than 20 shows spanning coast to coast on its initial swing.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Sep 2018

Aaron Watson wraps eighth International tour at Long Road Festival (Uk)

MUMBAI: With current single, Run Wild Horses in the 30s and climbing on the US country radio charts and making waves on the international scene with radio play on the UK’s 24/7 station Chris Country and across the BBC regional network, Aaron Watson wrapped his eighth international tour

read more
Press Releases | 28 Aug 2018

'Aaron Watson' live at the world's biggest Rodeo Show

MUMBAI: Aaron Watson’s Live at the World’s Biggest Rodeo Show, the pioneering independent’s 14th album and his first live album in nearly a decade, is now available.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Jul 2018

Aaron Watson live at the world's biggest rodeo show

MUMBAI: Aaron Watson Live at the World’s Biggest Rodeo Show, the “pioneering independent’s” 14 album and his first live album in nearly a decade, is set to release on 24 August, 2018, marking the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey's landfall on the south Texas coast (August 25, 2017).

read more
Press Releases | 30 Jan 2018

Aaron Watson makes Hometown Arena headlining debut

MUMBAI: Pioneering independent (Cowboys and Indians) Aaron Watson made his hometown arena headlining debut over the weekend, packing out The Taylor County Coliseum in Abilene, Texas with over 4,000 fans, friends, and family.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Cultural curator Putumayo broadens horizons, launches music-powered travel experiences

MUMBAI: Using music as a gateway to greater cultural understanding, Putumayo was curating experiread more

News
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions.read more

News
BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the chartsread more

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Launches Mask-a-thon, a campaign to encourage Delhites wear a pollution mask

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks launches Mask-a-thon, a unique campaign to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group