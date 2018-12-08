ICYMI: Aaron Watson performs on the Hallmark channel's 'Home & Family'

MUMBAI: Aaron Watson made his debut appearance on the Hallmark Channel yesterday, performing She Stared At Him All Night from this brand-new Christmas album, “An Aaron Watson Family Christmas,” on the morning talk show Home & Family.

Watch the segment here

Home & Family We had the pleasure of welcoming Country music star Aaron Watson and wife Kimberly into our home to tell us about his first Christmas album #AnAaronWatsonFamilyChristmas. He even included his kids in...

His wife of 15 years, Kim, joined him on set to talk with hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison about the ten-song project which was a labor of love for Watson and truly a family affair. Kim and their children; Jake (12), Jack (11) and Jolee Kate (9) are all featured on the album, a beautiful collection of standards and two originals.

For the latest tour dates and news, visit aaronwatson.com or follow him on socials @aaronwatsonmusic.