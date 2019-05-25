Aaron Watson releases two new tracks ahead of 'Red Bandana' album

MUMBAI: Riding With Red, a stunning piece of cowboy poetry debuts along with an accompanying video which premiered yesterday via Parade. The upbeat, Petty-infused sing along, Old Friend is also out now along with video on all streaming platforms and with album pre-order.

Watch ‘Old Friend’ here

Officially slated for a 21 June 2019 release via his own BIG Label Records (distributed by ADA Worldwide), all 20 songs on Red Bandana are written solely by Watson, who co-produced the project with Jordan Lehning. The epic album marks the artist and songwriter’s 20th year making music, a noteworthy milestone for the genre’s, reigning indie underdog (Rolling Stone) and has already landed on multiple ‘most anticipated country albums of the year’ lists including Saving Country Music and The Boot.

The high intensity(Whiskey Riff) debut track from the 20-song collection, Kiss That Girl Goodbye is already a Top 10 in Texas and breaking out at radio nationwide in markets including Houston, Jacksonville, Austin, Charleston, San Jose and Westwood One’s Hot Country and has amassed 3.6 million on demand streams and counting.

Watson is currently gearing up for his arena-ready country 2019 headlining Red Bandana tour, which kicks off on 8 June 2019 in Nashville and spans coast to coast through October.

Tickets are available now at www.aaronwatson.com/tour.