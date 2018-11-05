'Pancham Nishad' presents renowned Hindustani vocalist and gems from the Dharwad region

MUMBAI: Voices of Dharwad, Scent of Soil curated by Pancham Nishad present renowned Hindustani vocalist from the Dharwad region Kaivalyakumar Gurav, Venkatesh Kumar, Jayateerth Mevundi and Ganapati Bhat at Nehru Centre, Worli on (Saturday) 10th and (Sunday) 11 November 2018 from 6.30 p.m. onwards. Entry is free for the concert.

There would also be there co-artists who would be joining Ojas Adhiya, Shridhar Mandre, Mandar Puranik, Niranjan Lele and Siddhesh Bicholkar.

Well below are the profiles of the Artiste you can have a loot at:

Kaivalyakumar Gurav- Born in a family steeped in the world of Indian classical music, Kaivalyakumar is the illustrious inheritor of a unique legacy of classical music. Grandson and son of veteran vocalists, Pandit Ganpatrao Gurav and Pandit Sangameshwar Gurav, His musical voyage commenced at home. With an impeccable academic background - a graduate in music and commerce and a post graduate in music from Dharwad University, he integrates a blend of both, the mind and the soul, in the notes he renders.

Venkatesh Kumar- Gifted with a robust yet a powerful voice; Venkatesh Kumar today is one of the leading vocalists of the country. His singing reflects a blend of the Kirana and the Gwalior Gharana which springs an element of curiosity and joy among the music lovers. A dedicated teacher, a profound performer coupled with a sincere and an honest approach towards his art, has won him the affection of music lovers across the globe.

Jayateerth Mevundi- Initially groomed under the guidance of Late Shri Arjunsa Nakod and Late Shri Shripati Padegar of Kirana Gharana, Jayateerth Mevundi today ranks top amongst the young brigade of Hindustani music. Jayateerth has regaled innumerable music lovers spread across the globe by his power packed performances comprising different genres of Indian Music, ranging from Classical to Semiclassical to Devotional Music.

Ganapati Bhat -was initiated in the world of music right from a young age because of his tremendous passion for Hindustani classical music. A disciple of veteran vocalist and revered guru Pandit Basavaraj Guru, whose 'gayaki' is inspired from the Kirana, Gwailor and Patiala Gharana his performances reflect his mastery over melody and elegance. Later, he enriched his style under the guidance of Late Pandit C.R.Vyas. Settled in Hasanagi in Karnataka, he continues to train young musicians in the 'Gurukula' style and has performed in all the major Hindustani forums in India and abroad. Currently, he is teaching music in renowned Dr Gangubai Hangal Music School in Hubli.

Entry is Free. Invitations will be available at venue and Maharashtra Watch Company (Dadar) from 5th November 2018.