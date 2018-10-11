Pancham Nishad presents '13 year of Dhaval Nisha' Indian Classical musicians to celebrate Sharad Poornima

MUMBAI: Musical full moon night where Indian Classical Musicians Bharathi Pratap (Vocal), Sabir Khan (Sarangi) and Jayateerth Mevundi (Vocal) will take the stage to celebrate Sharad Poornima in the concert titled ‘Dhaval Nisha’(In the 13th year) organised by Pancham Nishad on Wednesday, 24 October 2018, 6.00 p.m. onwards at Nehru Centre, Worli .

The full moon night of the month of Ashwin is known as the Sharad Poornima because the month of Ashwin falls in Sharad Ritu, one of the six ritus, the seasons as per Hindu calendar. “Ashwin means blue and this full moon exudes the calm and peace associated with this colour”. This night has both mythological and scientific importance, says Mr. Shashi Vyas, Director of Pancham Nishad who has been organizing musical concert on this night for more than a decade. “It is an auspicious occasion and the moonlight has healing properties. We have to maintain its sanctity. He further adds It is believed that on this night the moon showers on the earth, the cool nectar of peace along with the eternal nourishing power. It is believed that acquiring this important moonlight on this night makes the mind peaceful.

Conceptualized in the year 2005, Dhawal Nisha, an annual concert, in the past has featured renowned artistes like Ganasaraswati Kishori Amonkar, Rajan Sajan Misra, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Parween Sultana, Satish Vyas, Vijay Ghate, Anindo Chaterjee, Jayteerth Mevundi, Bireshwar Gautam,Rashid Khan, Vishwamohan Bhatt to name but, a few.