RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  11 Oct 2018 20:47 |  By RnMTeam

Pancham Nishad presents '13 year of Dhaval Nisha' Indian Classical musicians to celebrate Sharad Poornima

MUMBAI: Musical full moon night where Indian Classical Musicians Bharathi Pratap (Vocal), Sabir Khan (Sarangi) and Jayateerth Mevundi (Vocal) will take the stage to celebrate Sharad Poornima in the concert titled ‘Dhaval Nisha’(In the 13th year) organised by Pancham Nishad on Wednesday, 24 October 2018, 6.00 p.m. onwards at Nehru Centre, Worli .

The full moon night of the month of Ashwin is known as the Sharad Poornima because the month of Ashwin falls in Sharad Ritu, one of the six ritus, the seasons as per Hindu calendar. “Ashwin means blue and this full moon exudes the calm and peace associated with this colour”. This night has both mythological and scientific importance, says Mr. Shashi Vyas, Director of Pancham Nishad who has been organizing musical concert on this night for more than a decade. “It is an auspicious occasion and the moonlight has healing properties. We have to maintain its sanctity. He further adds It is believed that on this night the moon showers on the earth, the cool nectar of peace along with the eternal nourishing power. It is believed that acquiring this important moonlight on this night makes the mind peaceful.

Conceptualized in the year 2005, Dhawal Nisha, an annual concert, in the past has featured renowned artistes like Ganasaraswati Kishori Amonkar, Rajan Sajan Misra, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Parween Sultana, Satish Vyas, Vijay Ghate, Anindo Chaterjee, Jayteerth Mevundi, Bireshwar Gautam,Rashid Khan, Vishwamohan Bhatt to name but, a few.

Tags
Pancham Nishad Sabir Khan Jayateerth Mevundi Sharad Poornima Satish Vyas Vijay Ghate Anindo Chaterjee Dhawal Nisha
Related news
Press Releases | 13 Sep 2018

'Udayswar@Prithvi' by Pancham Nishad presents Shashwati Mandal

MUMBAI: Mornings are considered the best time for music and meditation. Nothing can be better than music in the morning only with acoustic tanpura, tabla and harmonium and without amplification. This is going to be a different and amazing experience.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Aug 2018

Pancham Nishad presents 'Malhar Rang' ft. Apoorva Gokhale and Suresh Bapat

MUMBAI: ‘Malhar Rang’ (Seasons Melodious Expression) presented by Pancham Nishad will feature two talented and highly trained and evolved vocalists Apoorva Gokhale and Suresh Bapat.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Jul 2018

NCPA presents ninth edition of Bandish 2018 - A tribute to legendary composers

MUMBAI: National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents the ninth edition of its Indian music festival, Bandish 2018 – A tribute to legendary composers’.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Jul 2018

Pancham Nishad presents a tribute to Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents a musical tribute to tabla virtuoso Shafaat Ahmed Khan by Young prodigy Keshava (Tabla Solo) and Kaushiki Chakraborty (Vocal) at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer Savarkarmarg, Shivaji Park, Dadar on Tuesday, 24 July from 7.30 pm onwards.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Jul 2018

India Tour: Bolava Vitthal’ celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi

MUMBAI: Bolava Vitthal is an event that celebrates the rich and evocative poetry of the saints. For more than two decades Pancham Nishad has highlighted this world renowned classical folk art of India.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MYFM becomes official radio partner for Gujarat Fortune Giants Pro Kabaddi League

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group, has partnered with Gujarat Fortune Giants read more

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM makes Garba more happening with 'Dance with Madhuri'

MUMBAI: The festivities in India have begun and with Navratri just around the corner, everyone iread more

News
Ameen Sayani's presence, RED FM RJ Devaki's victory and the entire radio clan made RNM's Radio Connex 2018 - a grand affair

MUMBAI: The recently held Radio Connex 2018 was a vibrant get together of Radio industry.read more

News
Radio Nasha's RJ Anmol to host Radio Connex 2018

MUMBAI: Radio Connex, one of a kind radio celebration is all set to be held today in Mumbai.read more

News
It is the audience, who is the real winner: RJ Kartik, MY FM Jaipur

MUMBAI: Jaipur’s popular RJ Karthik from MY FM is hopeful about winning at Radio Connex 2018 todaread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group