Drake's 'In My Feelings' challenge goes viral

MUMBAI: A new dance challenge has taken the internet by storm. Originally initiated by an Instagram star at the TheShiggyShow who created a dance to hit-maker Drake's In My Feelings song from his recently released album ‘Scorpion’ and challenged millions of Instagrammers to post their own videos of them doing the dance.

Celebrities like Will Smith, Ciara, Kevin Hart have already participated in the challenge and posted their version of the dance. Fans are going absolutely crazy and posting their videos on social media platforms. The challenge has garnered more than 2.3 million tweets, specifically dedicated to the #kikichallenge, #DoTheShiggy.