Sander van Doorn's Purple Haze project returns with 'Call Me' to dominate summer

MUMBAI: With a slew of hot singles, a superb debut album and epic live shows, Sander van Doorn’s Purple Haze project has been one of the most exciting new chapters in electronic music in recent times. And, now the Electronic Dance Music producer has returned to his moniker with another new track that’s ready to rock festivals across the world.

The producer has once again channeled the sounds of classic 90s trance with a tough attitude and cutting-edge production while firing it right up to date. Sander van Doorn has, therefore, created another monster.

Tune into the track here:

Purple Haze - Call Me Listen to Call Me by Purple Haze.

In this kick-ass track, epic choir chants filter up from depths before a heady male vocal adds an even more epic touch. A bubbling synth arp cuts through, readying us for the shimmering, widescreen main riff. There’s no mega-build before the drop, with a less-is-more approach chosen instead and a bigger impact created. Further, the driving arpeggiated bass underpins the big claps and crescendo of melody in a fine style.

Meanwhile, Call Me, from Purple Haze project, is released via Armada’s sub-label Armind today.