RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  13 Jul 2018 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Sander van Doorn's Purple Haze project returns with 'Call Me' to dominate summer

MUMBAI: With a slew of hot singles, a superb debut album and epic live shows, Sander van Doorn’s Purple Haze project has been one of the most exciting new chapters in electronic music in recent times. And, now the Electronic Dance Music producer has returned to his moniker with another new track that’s ready to rock festivals across the world.

The producer has once again channeled the sounds of classic 90s trance with a tough attitude and cutting-edge production while firing it right up to date. Sander van Doorn has, therefore, created another monster.

Tune into the track here:

Purple Haze - Call Me

Listen to Call Me by Purple Haze.

In this kick-ass track, epic choir chants filter up from depths before a heady male vocal adds an even more epic touch. A bubbling synth arp cuts through, readying us for the shimmering, widescreen main riff. There’s no mega-build before the drop, with a less-is-more approach chosen instead and a bigger impact created. Further, the driving arpeggiated bass underpins the big claps and crescendo of melody in a fine style.

Meanwhile, Call Me, from Purple Haze project, is released via Armada’s sub-label Armind today.

Tags
Sander Van Doorn Call Me Purple Haze Armind Electronic Dance Music Purple Haze Project
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Jun 2018

Formula E's dance music superstar EJ releases 'Slipstream' on top-tier Garuda Label

MUMBAI: Having quickly accelerated through the dance music ranks with releases on some of the world’s biggest in dance music, EJ, the exclusive and mysterious resident DJ for the global entertainment brand and race championship Formula E, announces his next velocious offering Slipstream

read more
Press Releases | 09 Jun 2018

Shy FX's latest single 'Call Me' features Maverick Sabre

MUMBAI: Legendary DJ and producer Shy FX, has unveiled his vibrant new video, Call Me, featuring the vocals of BRIT Award nominee, Maverick Sabre, best known for his melancholic ballad, I Need, which had garnered 13 million streams on Spotify.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Apr 2018

Sander van Doorn drops new Purple Haze track 'Bergen'

MUMBAI: For some of boundless creativity like long-standing friend Sander Van Doorn, that’s no trouble at all especially when your Purple Haze alter ego is bringing you so much inspiration.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Mar 2018

Sander Van Doorn announces line-up Miami Music pool party

MUMBAI: The prospect of a sundrenched Miami Music Week is always one of the most exciting promises of the dance music calendar. Sander van Doorn now heightens the anticipation further with the unveiling of the line-up for his pool party on Saturday 24 March at Spinnin’ Hotel at Nautilus.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Nov 2017

Gurbax releases debut EP 'Heady Cuts'

MUMBAI: Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax is one of the fast-rising names in the country’s Electronic Dance Music (EDM) scene. This twenty-something Bengaluru-based producer’s love for heavy music and basslines led him to explore different spectrums of music.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’read more

News
Outreach to celebrate 'National Broadcasting Day' with radio award

MUMBAI: To be held on 23 July, the National Broadcasting Day is one of the biggest occasions forread more

News
Amazon Prime Music introduces hand-curated playlists in Odia and Assamese

MUMBAI: Adding to its vast catalogue of hundreds of playlists, Amazon Prime Music, today, announread more

News
'Race 3' songs hit 75 million mark on Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana, saw an ‘all-time hit’ record-breaking performance on the songs of Salman Khan staread more

News
BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable risread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group