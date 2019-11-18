Purple Haze's 'You & Me' receives remix treatment by Band Goose out now on Doorn Records

MUMBAI: With the original still making serious waves, Purple Haze’s collaboration with Belgian electronic rock outfit Goose, You & Me receives an official remix by the boundary-pushing band themselves – out now via Doorn Records.

Having provided the original’s vocals, Goose further demonstrate their versatility and production prowess with their own rendition. Beginning with a build-up similar to that of its original, a dark analog bass synth drives the track forward. As it progresses more recognisable elements from its sample material are added, such as the haunting melodic synth and arpeggiated percussive synth hits. The proceeding breakdown introduces two new elements; the vocoder vocals that we hear in full this time, and trance pads layered underneath. As the next drop arrives, we hear the original elements, this time through a grating affected synth that adds punch and a rough element to the track. The arpeggiated synth enters this new style, while an EQ sweep builds the song up, only for the parts to be drawn out again as the song unwinds from its climax.

Having recently toured as both Sander van Doorn across the US, as well as performing special Purple Haze gigs in Thailand and Amsterdam, as well as a slew of releases in recent months, van Doorn continues to prove his status as an international phenomenon. Looking back at an extremely prolific year, Sander readies himself for 2020 and promises another year full of releases and outstanding performances.