Press Release |  12 Jul 2018 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman on 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'?

MUMBAI: Star Plus Dil Hai Hindustani 2, a music reality show that transcends all borders and upholds Indian pride by bringing together all Hindustani hearts. It is a platform that celebrates the global impact of Indian music, with each contestant adding their own shades to popular Indian songs. The judges panel consist of musical stalwarts - Sunidhi Chauhan, Pritam and Badshaah.

Word has it that makers of the show have approached music maestro, A.R Rahman as a special guest on the show. He will also be performing few of his tracks on the platform.

Sources from the production reveal, “We would be obliged to have A.R Rahman on the show. It will be an honour to have a personality like him who represents Pan India, on the show and a great opportunity for the all the contestants as they get to perform in front of the music legend.”

