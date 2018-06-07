OMG! Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani' get a 'Lizard' cake for Neha Kakkar's birthday

MUMBAI: Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani, who are judging the new season of Indian Idol along pulled a crazy prank on Neha Kakkar, who is also their co-judge on the tenth edition of the popular reality show.







It was Neha’s birthday and the Sony team took great efforts to celebrate it on the sets of Indian Idol, but Vishal and Anu were the pranksters of the hour. After meticulous planning, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani came up with a lizard cake for Neha. On seeing the cake, Neha, who seemed to be floored by their sweet gesture of setting up a birthday surprise, jumped in sheer fear. But, the singer also appreciated the fun side of her co-judges only to strengthen her camaraderie with them further.

Indian Idol saw gruelling auditions across the nation. The show will be aired by mid-June on Sony Entertainment Television.