RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Jun 2018 18:12 |  By RnMTeam

OMG! Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani' get a 'Lizard' cake for Neha Kakkar's birthday

MUMBAI: Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani, who are judging the new season of Indian Idol along pulled a crazy prank on Neha Kakkar, who is also their co-judge on the tenth edition of the popular reality show.

 It was Neha’s birthday and the Sony team took great efforts to celebrate it on the sets of Indian Idol, but Vishal and Anu were the pranksters of the hour. After meticulous planning, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani came up with a lizard cake for Neha. On seeing the cake, Neha, who seemed to be floored by their sweet gesture of setting up a birthday surprise, jumped in sheer fear. But, the singer also appreciated the fun side of her co-judges only to strengthen her camaraderie with them further.

Indian Idol saw gruelling auditions across the nation. The show will be aired by mid-June on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags
Indian Idol Neha Kakkar Anu Malik Vishal Dadlani Sony Entertainment Television birthday lizard pranksters Cake
Related news
Neha
Press Releases | 22 Dec 2017

Neha Kakkar, Divine and Mojo Jojo will be performing at Ballard Estate for 'The Scene'

MUMBAI: ZEE, a leading global Media and Entertainment powerhouse with a rich legacy of 25 years, comes together to deliver extraordinary content to its global audience announces its biggest party yet.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Dec 2017

Pioneering Alt-electro Rock Band Pentagram announce their return

MUMBAI: Early pioneers of indie in the country, Pentagram announce their return to the stage with a headlining performance at Bacardi NH7 Weekender on the 10th of December 2017.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Aug 2017

Ghungta' from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will surely get you grooving!

MUMBAI: The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have released their new song today titled Ghungta.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Mar 2017

Day 2 of Bollywood Music Festival saw footfall of over 20,000 Delhiites

NEW DELHI: After a glamorous opening on Day 1, music lovers swarmed to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Grounds, New Delhi for Day 2 of Bhutani Group presents Hungama Bollywood Music Project. It saw footfall of over 20,000 people.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Mar 2017

Paritosh Tripathi's impresses 'Indian Idol 9' judges with his mimicking skills

MUMBAI: Paritosh Tripathi, the co-host of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Indian Idol 9’ is known for his sense of humour and a world class style of mimicry.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Ultra Media and Entertainment launches 6 dedicated music apps of Old and Evergreen Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment has launched six music apps of old and evergreen Bollywoodread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

Press Releases
Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique sread more

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group