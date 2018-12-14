Sara Ali Khan makes an appearance on 'Indian Idol 10' for the second time only because she is a big fan of Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 has charmed the viewers across the country and people of all age groups, such as the popularity of the show. The Simmba team, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Director Rohit Shetty will be seen on a semi-final episode of Indian Idol 10.

Interestingly, Sara who is gearing up for her second Bollywood movie was not supposed to come with Ranveer and Rohit Shetty on the show. Apparently, when Sara saw the promo on television, she contacted Rohit and insisted that she also be part of the promotions on Indian Idol 10. Rohit revealed that Sara is a big fan of judge, Neha Kakkar and she wanted to come on the show because of her. Though this is Sara's second appearance on the show, she primarily came on sets for Neha. Sara likes Seeti Bajaye song, the remixed version sung by Neha. Sara danced with Neha along with Ranveer and Maniesh Paul on same song.

Neha Kakkar who was moved by Sara's affection said that 'After seeing Kedarnath, she has become Sara's fan.'

Watch out for the semi-finale of Indian Idol 10 finale which promises to be a grand affair with team Simmbaenjoying the performance and having a fun time with contestants.