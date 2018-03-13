RadioandMusic
Press Release |  13 Mar 2018 19:45 |  By RnMTeam

Israel Houghton releases new single 'Reckless Love'

MUMBAI: Israel Houghton releases his new single titled Reckless Love on iTunes, Amazon and all digital retailers worldwide. Reckless Love is the first new song from Houghton’s forthcoming EP, due this Spring.

As the leader of Israel and New Breed, a critically acclaimed musical ensemble and ministry organization, the group has amassed two gold-selling albums titled Live from another Alive In South Africa and six Grammy Awards; 15 Dove Awards; two Stellar Awards and one Soul Train Award.

The father of the cross cultural movement in gospel music, Houghton is known for injecting contemporary gospel and worship with a blazing, youthful energy that has made him among the most influential taste makers in his field. His canon of songs have become standards in houses of faith around the globe, tearing down the walls of racial divide in the church.

