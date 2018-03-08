RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Mar 2018 15:28 |  By RnMTeam

Hot since 82 returns to Pacha Ibiza with 'A Labryinth Story'

MUMBAI: After a hugely successful first season, Hot Since 82 is set to return to the iconic Ibiza club for a second season of Labyrinth. The Yorkshire-man will host a staggering 21 weeks from 25 May to 12 Oct at the historic venue.

Last season saw Hot Since 82 become an Ibiza powerhouse, with a party that celebrated life and colour in full. A wide range of guests entered the labyrinth from new underground names Maya Jane Coles and Eats Everything, to Ibiza legends DJ Harvey and Erick Morillo by way of techno heavyweights Adam Beyer and Dubfire. Even Goldie made an appearance!

2018 will see Daley (HS82) continue to push the musical envelope even further Hot Since 82: Labyrinth is so special, it’s a super fun party that gives me the opportunity to widen my musical horizons in a way I can’t really elsewhere; from house to disco, tech- house to techno, whilst also allowing me to support new emerging young talent.

Pacha is evolving, so too is the Labyrinth story look, theme and décor. Making this the place to be on Friday nights this summer. See you on the dance floor.

Tags
Hot Since 82 Adam Beyer Dubfire Erick Morillo Pacha
Related news
Press Releases | 01 Dec 2017

Gorgon City delivers ‘Grooves on the Vinyl’ EP on their REALM imprint

MUMBAI: Highly acclaimed UK duo Gorgon City have unveiled their new 4-track EP, titled Grooves On the Vinyl on their REALM imprint, with early club support from the likes of Adam Beyer, Richy Ahmed, John Digweed and Claptone set for release on 1 December.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Nov 2017

Brennen Grey delivers dark and brooding remix of Highly Sedated's 'Burn'

MUMBAI: Swedish Electronica band Highly Sedated have enlisted American DJ/producer Brennen Grey to rework their single Burn.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Nov 2017

Erick Morillo and Kryders unveiled their new music video

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling DJ, producer and label owner Erick Morillo has unveiled the vocal reworks of his collaboration with revered producer Kryder: Waves Released on Erick’s seminal Subliminal label, the track inherits a brand-new interpretations of the August original with the silky vocals of

read more
Press Releases | 13 Nov 2017

The Magician unveils 'Slow Motion' remix package which is out now

MUMBAI: Charismatic Belgian DJ and producer Stephen Fasano (aka The Magician) has unveiled the dynamic remix package for his single Slow Motion which is a collaboration with UK producer TCTS, featuring the vocals of Sam Sure.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Apr 2017

Sander Van Doorn shows his techno muscle on 'The Rhythm'

MUMBAI: ‘The Rhythm’ centres around one of the most commanding spoken word vocals in dance music history, compelling you to move with its message of dance floor positivity. The track kicks into life with its chugging techy groove filtered down, slowly revealing itself as the tension builds.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM undertakes #SmarterFasterTogether for content delivery and brand association strategy

MUMBAI: BIG FM is fortifying its strength in being the pioneers of original content curators andread more

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group