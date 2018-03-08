Hot since 82 returns to Pacha Ibiza with 'A Labryinth Story'

MUMBAI: After a hugely successful first season, Hot Since 82 is set to return to the iconic Ibiza club for a second season of Labyrinth. The Yorkshire-man will host a staggering 21 weeks from 25 May to 12 Oct at the historic venue.

Last season saw Hot Since 82 become an Ibiza powerhouse, with a party that celebrated life and colour in full. A wide range of guests entered the labyrinth from new underground names Maya Jane Coles and Eats Everything, to Ibiza legends DJ Harvey and Erick Morillo by way of techno heavyweights Adam Beyer and Dubfire. Even Goldie made an appearance!

2018 will see Daley (HS82) continue to push the musical envelope even further Hot Since 82: Labyrinth is so special, it’s a super fun party that gives me the opportunity to widen my musical horizons in a way I can’t really elsewhere; from house to disco, tech- house to techno, whilst also allowing me to support new emerging young talent.

Pacha is evolving, so too is the Labyrinth story look, theme and décor. Making this the place to be on Friday nights this summer. See you on the dance floor.