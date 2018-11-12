Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano team up with Marc Volt on 'In My Mind'

MUMBAI: Just back from their seven-leg Asia tour, energetic DJ duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, release yet another banger: In My Mind. The track is released on their own SONO Music imprint and is collaboration with upcoming Dutch producer Marc Volt, who has released on the label in the past.



In My Mind is a track in true Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano style, with up-beat percussions building up to a vocal-heavy drop. The song has been turning heads since summer, where it was played by the Dutch duo at the mainstage of Tomorrowland and more recently during this year’s AMF at Amsterdam Dance Event, where tens of thousands of fans already got to experience the powerful new track. Last Friday the song got elected by BBC Radio 1 as their Future Dance Anthem.



In the remainder of 2018 the Amsterdam-based duo will host a massive end of the year edition of their own concept Sexy By Nature. This time around, the duo is heading to the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam. Taking place on 29 December, the event has legendary acts like Erick Morillo slated to perform, as well as Leroy Styles, Kungs, Michel de Hey and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano themselves of course.