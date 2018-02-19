RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Feb 2018 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases 'Kinar' rendered by Sithara Krishnakumar

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the song from upcoming Malayalam movie 'Kinar', which is sung by Sithara Krishnakumar. Titled Mazhavil Kavile, the track is composed by M Jayachandran to the lyrics of Prabha Varma.

Written and directed by MA Nishad, Kinar deals with the issue of water scarcity. Set on the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border, the movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Jaya Prada, Revathy, Pasupathy, Parthipan, Archana, Nasser, Parvathy Nambiar, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Joy Mathew and Anu Hasan. The movie will also be released in Tamil as 'Keni'. The screenplay is scripted by Dr. Anver Abdulla and Dr. Aju K Narayanan. Noushad Shereef has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Sreekumar Nair. Music is composed by M Jayachandran with one song composed by Kallara Gopan. Background score is set by Bijibal. Sajeev P K and Anne Sajeev have produced the movie under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations.

Click here to view the track:

Tags
Muzik247 Sithara Krishnakumar Mazhavil Kavile Fragrant Nature Film Creations Dr. Anver Abdulla Dr. Aju K Narayanan Anu Hasan Prabha Varma
Related news
Press Releases | 06 Feb 2018

K.J.Yesudas and S.P.Balasubrahmanyam sing together after 27 Years

MUMBAI: Music legends KJ Yesudas and SP Balasubrahmanyam come together after 27 years to sing a song. Titled Ayya Sami, the track is from an upcoming Malayalam-Tamil Bilingual film. The Malayalam version of the film is named as 'Kinar' and the Tamil version is called 'Keni'.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Jan 2018

Muzik247 releases the promo song of 'Kala Viplavam Pranayam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the promo song of upcoming Anson Paul - Gayathri Suresh starrer Kala Viplavam Pranayam. Titled Thirakal, the track is rendered by Niranj Suresh, Sachin Raj, Rakesh Kishore, Athul Anand and Midhu

read more
Press Releases | 22 Jan 2018

First song teaser 'Yela La La' from 'Hey Jude' crosses two lakh views in 24 hours

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the teaser of first song from Nivin Pauly Trisha starrer Hey Jude. Titled, Yela La La, the track is composed by Gopi Sundar to the lyrics of Harinarayanan BK. Madhav Nair has provided the vocals.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Jan 2018

The first song from 'Kalyanam' trends on YouTube

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song from Kalyanam - the debut movie of Mukesh's son, Shravan Mukesh. Titled Pande Nee Ennil Unde, the track is rendered by Siddharth Menon.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Jan 2018

Muzik247 releases the first song from 'Kala Viplavam Pranayam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from upcoming Anson Paul Gayathri Suresh starrer Kala Viplavam Pranayam. Titled Medakkattu, the track is rendered by Vijay Yesudas and Shweta Mohan.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Leading stations remain unmoved in RAM week 5

MUMBAI: RAM Week 5 data is here and as compared to Week 4, the ratings have not changed in termsread more

Press Releases
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's latest 'Yeh Zindagi' available exclusively on Idea Music

MUMBAI: Idea Music from one of the leading telecom operators, Idea Cellular, has come out with aread more

News
BARC Week 6: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 6 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
T-Series to invest Rs 500 crore in films in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian music label and movie studio T-Series is investing Rs 500 crore in films in 2018,read more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Video releases teaser for 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Remix, Amazon Prime Video's first ever-unscripted Prime Original series, is read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group