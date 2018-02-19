Muzik247 releases 'Kinar' rendered by Sithara Krishnakumar

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the song from upcoming Malayalam movie 'Kinar', which is sung by Sithara Krishnakumar. Titled Mazhavil Kavile, the track is composed by M Jayachandran to the lyrics of Prabha Varma.

Written and directed by MA Nishad, Kinar deals with the issue of water scarcity. Set on the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border, the movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Jaya Prada, Revathy, Pasupathy, Parthipan, Archana, Nasser, Parvathy Nambiar, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Joy Mathew and Anu Hasan. The movie will also be released in Tamil as 'Keni'. The screenplay is scripted by Dr. Anver Abdulla and Dr. Aju K Narayanan. Noushad Shereef has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Sreekumar Nair. Music is composed by M Jayachandran with one song composed by Kallara Gopan. Background score is set by Bijibal. Sajeev P K and Anne Sajeev have produced the movie under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations.

