The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar release 'Pray For Me'

MUMBAI: The Weeknd and international Grammy Award-winning superstar Kendrick Lamar have released Pray For Me as the latest single from Black Panther the Album the official album for Marvel Studios’ heavily anticipated film Black Panther. The song comes fresh on the heels of Lamar’s five wins at the 2018 Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung Performance and The Weeknd’s win for Best Urban Contemporary album, the only artist to win the award twice.

The album arrived in stores and at all digital retailers on 9 February, while Black Panther opens in theatres everywhere 16 February . The album pre-order unlocks instant downloads of The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar for Pray For Me, Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake for King’s Dead, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA for All The Stars. Platinum-selling, twelve-time Grammy-award winning Lamar is regarded as one of the most important, critically acclaimed and creatively inventive artists globally, and this album further proves these accolades.

Pray For Me notably marks the second collaboration between The Weeknd and Lamar, following Sidewalks from the former’s multi-platinum, chart-dominating 2016 opus, Starboy [XO/Republic Records]. Curated and produced by Lamar and Billboard Magazine’s Executive of the Year, Anthony Top Dawg Tiffith, Black Panther The Album features music from and inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.