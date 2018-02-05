RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  05 Feb 2018 19:27 |  By RnMTeam

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar release 'Pray For Me'

MUMBAI: The Weeknd and international Grammy Award-winning superstar Kendrick Lamar have released Pray For Me as the latest single from Black Panther the Album the official album for Marvel Studios’ heavily anticipated film Black Panther. The song comes fresh on the heels of Lamar’s five wins at the 2018 Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung Performance and The Weeknd’s win for Best Urban Contemporary album, the only artist to win the award twice.

The album arrived in stores and at all digital retailers on 9 February, while Black Panther opens in theatres everywhere 16 February . The album pre-order unlocks instant downloads of The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar for Pray For Me, Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake for King’s Dead, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA for All The Stars. Platinum-selling, twelve-time Grammy-award winning Lamar is regarded as one of the most important, critically acclaimed and creatively inventive artists globally, and this album further proves these accolades.

Pray For Me notably marks the second collaboration between The Weeknd and Lamar, following Sidewalks from the former’s multi-platinum, chart-dominating 2016 opus, Starboy [XO/Republic Records]. Curated and produced by Lamar and Billboard Magazine’s Executive of the Year, Anthony Top Dawg  Tiffith, Black Panther The Album features music from and inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Tags
The Weeknd Kendrick Lamar Grammy Awards SZA James Blake
Related news
Press Releases | 25 Jan 2018

Elephante unleashes 'The Zoo' volume four

MUMBAI: Crank up you speakers because Elephante is back with the fourth installment of his mammoth mix series The Zoo. Featuring three previously unheard songs from Tim’s upcoming EP The Zoo-volume four is available to stream now.

read more
Press Releases | 03 Jan 2018

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' back on Billboard 200 Albums chart for the 4th week

MUMBAI: It’s good news for Taylor Swift fans as her album, Reputation which released on the 10 November, 2017 has reigned top position again on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for the 4th week.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Nov 2017

DJ Snake releases video for 'A Different Way,' Feat. Lauv

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated French DJ and producer DJ Snake releases the video for his single A Different Way featuring Lauv today on Vevo. Check the song here:

read more
Press Releases | 29 Sep 2017

Maroon 5 releases video for new single 'What Lovers Do'

UMBAI: Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 has debuted the music video for their new hit single What Lovers Do (222/ Interscope) featuring SZA on NBC’S TODAY.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Sep 2017

Maroon 5 announces new single 'What Lovers Do' featuring SZA out now

MUMBAI: Today, three times Grammy Award winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 have debuted their new single What Lovers Do featuring SZA at all digital retailers via 222 Records and Inter scope.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popuread more

News
TRAI suggests auction of 200 khz band for digital radio broadcast

NEW DELHI: While recommending financial incentives by government, the Telecom Regulatory Authoritread more

News
BARC week 4: Channels receive a major scale down

MUMBAI: In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
A 100 per cent spike in regional music streaming; a boon for the app industry

MUMBAI: While there is heavy traffic for Bollywood and international music being streamed or dowread more

News
BIG FM's Atul Razdan talks on adult contemporary genre and 2018 plans

MUMBAI: Just before 2017 came to an end, BIG FM launched a new show with the ace composer of Bolread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group