Press Release |  05 Feb 2018 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

SwarYatra presents vocalist Uday Bhawalkar in Dhrupad Sandhya

MUMBAI: Welcoming all music connoisseurs to an astounding classical music event ‘Dhrupad Sandhya’ from SwarYatra cherishing our six years with 25th concert and to experience the true magic of Dhrupad vocal recital by renowned vocalist Uday Bhawalkar accompanied by Sanjay Agle on (Pakhawaj) at the Mini Theatre of P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy (Ravindra Natya Mandir), Prabhadevi, Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 February 2018 6 pm onwards.

This musical event is organised to popularise the rare form of Hindustani music, given only few artistes perform the Dhrupad form these days. It is the oldest genre of Hindustani Classical Music, still in practice, is more about devotion and spirituality than musical virtuosity and prowess. Yet the subtlety of pure and powerful rendition gradually casts its spell and transports listeners to an ethereal state. Dhrupad music is spiritual, seeking to induce feelings of peace and contemplation in the listener, rather than just entertain.

