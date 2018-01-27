Muzik247 releases the promo song of 'Kala Viplavam Pranayam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the promo song of upcoming Anson Paul - Gayathri Suresh starrer Kala Viplavam Pranayam. Titled Thirakal, the track is rendered by Niranj Suresh, Sachin Raj, Rakesh Kishore, Athul Anand and Midhun V Dev. Debutant Athul Anand has composed the music to the lyrics of Sreejith Achuthan Nair and Manu Paravoorkkaran.

Directed by Jithin Jithu, Kala Viplavam Pranayam also stars Saiju Kurup, Bijukuttan, Niranjana Anoop, Vineeth Vishwam and Thanuja Kartik. The screenplay is written by Aashiq Akbar Ali. Anish Lal has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Jith Joshy. Dr. Roy Sebastian has produced the movie under the banner of Dirham Film Productions.

Check the song here –