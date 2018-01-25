RadioandMusic
Press Release |  25 Jan 2018 20:25 |  By RnMTeam

Rishi Rich, Rahul Mishra and Anushka Shahaney nominated for Prestigious Awards

MUMBAI: EMI Records India and Mohit Suri have always promoted and supported new talent. They have given a perfect platform for many new artists and have also mentored them in the process. Today, each of these artists are not only a part of Bollywood films but are also releasing their independent music. EMI Records India has been an instrumental part of this journey right from the beginning- nurturing and mentoring these artists for a promising career in the Indian Music industry.

Anushka Shahaney, one of EMI Records India’s talent, has been nominated for the category ‘Upcoming female vocalist of the year’ in the Mirchi Music Awards for the song Stay A Little Longer from the movie Half Girlfriend. The talented singer who was also a finalist on Colours Infinity’s show, The Stage made her debut in Bollywood through Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend. The Mirchi Music Award is taking place on 28th January 2018.

Recently, the Bollywood movie Half Girlfriend was also nominated under the Best Music Album category at Filmfare Awards. The film features multiple EMI Records India artists like Rishi Rich, Rahul Mishra, Yash Narvekar and Anushka Shahaney.

Rishi Rich Rahul Mishra Yash Narvekar Anushka Shahaney Mohit Suri EMI Records India Half Girlfriend Stay A Little Longer
