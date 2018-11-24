VYRL Originals Presents the versatile singer, songwriter Asim Azhar with his heart wrenching new single 'Jo Tu Na Mila'

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals is proud to present an exceptional young singer, songwriter and musician Asim Azhar. His brand new single titled Jo Tu Na Mila is a beautiful ballad with powerful lyrics that are straight from a broken heart. Composed and sung by Asim Azhar and written by Kunaal Vermaa, Jo Tu Na Mila is the next massive single on VYRL ORIGINALS.

Says the singer Asim, “I have truly been looking forward to releasing my first track in India and I am elated that it is finally happening. Jo Tu Na Mila is a soulful song which I am sure will touch everyone who listens to it. It has been an amazing experience working on the song and also shooting the music video for it.”

Acclaimed film director and producer Mohit Suri shares, “Asim is a young and talented singer and he has many milestones to cover. He is a promising young lad and us at VYRL Originals are truly glad to launch his track Jo Tu Na Mila.

Senior Vice President, Universal Music Group India and South Asia, Vinit Thakkar comments, Everyone at some point in time has experienced a heartbreak. Jo Tu Na Mila is one such single that every broken heart should be able to relate to. The single is complemented with an equally powerful music video. Asim is an extremely talented artist and we at VYRL Originals are excited to present his music to the world “The official music video, directed by Yasir Jaswal, compliments the song’s intensity and relates a story about a relationship gone wrong where the protagonist played by Asim himself - is distraught that the love of his life has moved on so easily... The video is straight out of a movie and will connect with audiences both young and old.

Jo Tu Na Mila by Asim Azhar is now available across all streaming platforms.