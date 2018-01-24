RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 Jan 2018 19:23 |  By RnMTeam

The 92nd Pratahswar presents Vijay Koparkar in the morning raga series

MUMBAI: The 92nd Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham Nishad presents renowned Vocalist Vijay Koparkar accompanied by Vivek Bhalerao on (Tabla) and Rahul Gole on (Harmonium).The morning concert will be held at Kala Prangan, Pu. La. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai on Sunday, 28 January 2018 at 6.30 am. This is a non-ticketed concert and open to all. The event is exclusively supported by Tata Capital.

One of the unique characteristics of Indian music is the assignment of definite times of the day and night for performing Ragas (modes/melodies). It is believed that the Raga can only appear at the height of its melodic beauty if played at the right time of day. Since most concerts take place in the evening, audiences rarely have a chance to listen to morning ragas, thus missing out on a huge repertoire of outstanding compositions.

Pratahswar, concert series of morning ragas is presented on a Sunday morning once a month from October to May of next year featuring mainly young and senior talented artistes. The duration of the concert is two hours.

It may be noted that Pratahswar has never repeated any artiste in all its 87 concerts till date. It has featured artistes ranging from the upcoming brigade such as Samrat Pandit, Sahana Banerjee, Niladri Kumar and Ramakant Gaikwad to veteran musicians such as Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ulhas Kashakar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande N. Rajam and Rahul Sharma to name a few. Pratahswar is considered to be a ‘Brand Event’ in the world of Indian Classical Music having built a loyal audience of about 700 discerning listeners in the early hours of the day.

Tags
Vijay Koparkar Pratahswar Samrat Pandit Sahana Banerjee Niladri Kumar Ramakant Gaikwad Hariprasad Chaurasia Ulhas Kashakar Ashwini Bhide Deshpande N. Rajam Rahul Sharma Vivek Bhalerao
Related news
Press Releases | 24 Nov 2017

Morning melodies by talented vocalist Aparna Kelkar in Pratahswar

MUMBAI: The 90th Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham Nishad presents talented and mellifluous vocalist Aparna Kelkar she will be accompanied by Prasad Padhye on (Tabla) and Suyog Kundalkar on (Harmonium). The morning concert will be held at Kala Prangan, Pu. La.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Oct 2017

89th Pratahswar presents Rahul Sharma 'Sound of 100 strings on Santoor'

MUMBAI: Hindustani music carries the tradition of performing a raga at a particular time of the day. Though the city often witnesses Hindustani classical music concerts, an opportunity to listen to a raga, at the particular time to which it’s designated, is rare.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Apr 2017

Ramakant Gaikwad to perform in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Ramakant Gaikwad the young rising star of Patiala Gharana will perform in the first ever series of 'SurSagar' (A rising star every month) accompanied by Ramkrishna Karambelkar (Tabla) and Siddesh Bicholkar (Harmonium) at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floo

read more
Press Releases | 27 Jan 2017

Dawn to dusk event in memory of Ustad Allarakha

MUMBAI: Tabla legend, Ustad Allarakha, fondly known as “Abbaji” by one and all, regaled millions of music lovers worldwide. The event, ‘A Homage to Abbaji – Ustad Allarakha’ began right from his first Barsi on 3 February 2001, as a tribute to a great Master, a revered Guru, and a doting Father.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Nov 2015

BACARDI NH7 Weekender adapts A. R. Rahman's 'Dhakka Laga Bukka' for new festival video

MUMBAI: To celebrate the massive line-up at the happiest music festival, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender released a brand new video with various musicians from this year’s line-up. Based on A. R.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

Financials
Shemaroo numbers improve for third quarter, digital revenue increases
,

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

Interviews
The challenge is when you grow quickly how do you maintain that growth: Ferzad Palia

MUMBAI: MTV Beats was launched in September 2016 to redesign Viacom 18’s youth and music portfolread more

News
BARC Week 2: Channel V and Sony MIX witness a major climb

MUMBAI:  In week 2 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintread more

News
Our YouTube channel has become an important vehicle to drive consumption of music videos: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: Six years ago, long before YouTube staked claim to the massive Indian entertainment indusread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group