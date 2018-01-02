Ola Sunburn an apt musical warp up for 2017

MUMBAI: The musical crescendo raised on the penultimate day of ' Ola Sunburn Festival 2017' as KSHMR kicked off his set with the official Sunburn 2017 anthem, Shiva composed with The Golden Army. The track features Indian musical elements including a vocal sample in an Indian dialect fused with a psy-trance beat. The anthem has tribal influences along with a dash of Indian flare. It is pulsating with energy, creating excitement for this year’s Sunburn festival.

Sound system was up to max, lights on full blast and the headliner on the Main Stage who was recently crowned the best LIVE act of 2017 at the DJ Mag awards, KSHMR kicked things off for the closing set and had the festival goers in full fist-pumping euphoria. What followed was a relentless, sensory assault for the next hour. Big track after big track, hints of past hits emerging then disappearing into the next before returning in full voice later in the set. Builds, drops and riffs set to synchronized lasers and ear-popping fireworks all pummelled rapturous festival goers who erupted as old favourites and new bangers were greeted with cheers and balloons flying.

Earlier, the audiences were left in awe after witnessing scintillating gigs by India's EDM star Nucleya as he hijacked many hearts with his desi bass gigs. Nucleya spiced up the scene when he asked Punekars Scene Kya Hai? to which they roared – Sunburn. After two days of musical feast, the hunger for music only got higher as ‘Sunburn'ites’ tapped their feet to some of the exclusive line ups and smashing sets on the third day of the festival. The tempo climbed the ladder in the end as KASHMR made the audience pump up in the air with some of the all-time favourite Bollywood numbers. Day 3 truly had a blend of ‘Desi’ and ‘Vilaiti’ flavor to it.

On Day 4, DJ Chill kicked off with classic house, Hip Hop and R&B tracks, the crowd started mushrooming at the Main stage as they waited for their favourite artists. The line-up on the main stage just got bigger and bigger with Delhi' s most celebrated progressive house, techno house artists - Progressive Brothers rolled their fingers on the disc building the right atmosphere for the concluding acts, they were followed by another Desi Techno crank, Anish Sood who played in the backdrop of the sun setting in the mountains. As the sun dipped and the cold breeze blended with music, it was time for rolling of drums and some classical pop music and as they say “you think it - Sunburn has it !". The British electro pop group - Clean Bandit took the centre stage. As the bands vocalist Jess Glynne started with some of the popular tracks like Rather Be, Take Me Home, Hold my Hand the atmosphere got mystical in no time.

OLA Stage featured artists like Zenith, NDS, Will Atkinson among the others who left no stone unturned to infuse the audiences with EDM dose for their soul. The Italian electronic scene was bubbling ferociously on Stage 3 with some incredible talent by none more so than Turin based Luigi Rocca. The self-made producer and global travelling DJ who also ran three of the most exciting record labels - Hotfingers, Tuamotu and 303Lovers – alongside Manuel De La Mare and Alex Kenji managed to forge a successful crowd dancing to the beats of his tracks.

Pune brought in the New Year on a high note as the celebrations continued into the wee hours of the morning of 1 January 2018, as the 11th edition of the festival concluded. Music lovers were spellbound, as Martin Garrix (Who earlier got the fans going with his techno beats as he took to the console with his trap / progressive avatar YATRM) took reins and the fans not only grooving to his beats but bringing back a sense of nostalgia with such tracks as Animals and All for love. What else would have moved the audience when the World No. DJ speaks out loud – “India is like second home to me".

As the clock struck 00.00, the atmosphere was electric as all present were in a state of complete awe and the mesmerizing music was what the doctor ordered. Welcoming 2018 with ecstasy and sheer excitement. One of the only times the World No.1 DJ has spent his New Year playing for a music festival. It was an EDM bonanza for the music lovers as they were treated with back-to-back performances by World Number one DJ Martin Garrix and World No. 9 DJ Afrojack.

What better way to bid adieu to 2017 than living it up at the sprawling 100 acres of land covered by the abundant stunning views of the hills on all sides and an ambience that in incomparable.

The 11th edition of Sunburn was also streamed live on the official Facebook Page of Sunburn and the Tata Sky mobile App. Sunburn'ites were blessed with a stellar line of performers who showered eclectic music, be it progressive house, Psychedelic Trance, electro, techno, drum and bass, Sunburn's arsenal had all the music ammunition. The evening was kicked off by SHIVV on the Main stage, the valley artist geared up the evening for other EDM kings to cut loose. Justin Mylo set the pace which his thumping beats and made crowd jump to his beats when he tuned in to Jumping Jack. In parallel, gigs by Hard Candies, Cosmos, AIZY, Maribou state were stealing attention on the OLA stage.

The 350 feet plus Main Stage incorporate the iconic Natraj from the Dance Temple theme of 2014 and '15. Standing tall at over 100 feet, the iconic addition to the main stage was a mystical spectacle for music lovers. As the festival stepped in to its last lap as the psytrance maestros Infected Mushrooms set in a sense of numbness in the crowd with their set. The Mecca of EDM - OLA Sunburn Music Festival 2017 culminated with one of the dance music heavyweights as Afrojack took the centre stage and Took Over Control of his fans heartbeats and Turned Up The Speakers; this truly made everyone feel as if there was No Tomorrow. The stage was set for world number one DJ Martin Garrix as he headlined the Empire of the Stage at OLA Sunburn'17 - this was undoubtedly the best New Year gift Sunburn gave to their fans. Martin played his popular tracks like Now That I've Found You, The Only Way Is Up, Set Me Free this was a treat for music lovers on year new eve.

On entering a new decade, Ola Sunburn is looking at creating an array of experiences for the attendees that would not only give dance music enthusiasts memories that last a lifetime but also redefine the way entertainment and live music is consumed in the country. To ensure fans and dance music aficionados have a seamless experience, OLA Sunburn has customized their experience with a seamless parking and venue access facility. Cashless experience with the tech-equipped OLA Sunburn Smart Band for all internal purchases - F&B and merchandise at the festival without the hassles of credit cards or cash. Fans can expect a world class experience with on-site luxury camping options, heart of the festival with array of food courts, experience zones, flea markets, chill zones among other things.