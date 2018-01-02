RadioandMusic
Press Release |  02 Jan 2018 16:29 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases the first song from 'Kala Viplavam Pranayam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from upcoming Anson Paul Gayathri Suresh starrer Kala Viplavam Pranayam. Titled Medakkattu, the track is rendered by Vijay Yesudas and Shweta Mohan. Debutant Athul Anand has composed the music to the lyrics of Sreejith Achuthan Nair.

Directed by Jithin Jithu, Kala Viplavam Pranayam also stars Saiju Kurup, Bijukuttan, Niranjana Anoop, Vineeth Vishwam and Thanuja Kartik. The screenplay is written by Aashiq Akbar Ali. Anish Lal has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Jith Joshy. Dr. Roy Sebastian has produced the movie under the banner of Dirham Film Productions.

Click here to watch the track:

