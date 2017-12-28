Pop star Jason Derulo sets the perfect tone for TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 1

MUMBAI: The terra firma of Vagator went “TIMEOUT 72” for the first time today as some of the most excellent names from the homegrown and international music circuit gave birth to a world-class music spectacle in the state of Goa.

While the flea market and the food stalls packed in attendees, the stages were where the frenzy was at where music in its many diverse, adrenaline-pumping avatars was the singular thread connecting the entire TIMEOUT 72 family.

The inaugural day of the festival saw four invigorating stages -- the colossal “Majoris” measuring upto 200 x 55 feet, the incandescent LED-packed “Eximus”, the intimate “Proximus” and a constant fixture of Goa, the Vinyl Ambulance Stage - giving music enthusiasts three completely inimitable and individual experiences within the overall festival. The stages were definitely a stellar stand-out, from the time inspired props to the confetti bursts to the pyro effects!

Fans danced along the skilfully lit-up promenade in true Goan spirit as the TIMEOUT72 magic ferried through the nippy temperature with stars such as Jason Derulo, Lucky Ali, Vini Vici in the driving seat on the decks.

This was beautiful music that weaved together trance, progressive, and everything in between -- a treat for the ears accompanied by the soothing murmur of Goan waves and the most intense visual spectacle ever witnessed in Vagator. Headliner for the day, Jason Derulo’s performance will also live long in the memory-- the energy laden performance filled every heart that witnessed it, resulting in plenty of broad smiles, outstretched arms, and happy embraces.

The multi-platinum recording artist, Jason Derulo flew in to interlace his high tempo oomph over a one and a half hour set and provided an electro pop set of memories to the thousand – strong crowd at the Main Stage. From Tip Toe to Swalla to Talk Dirty to Wiggle, the sassy hitmaker refused to stop reinstating his prowess of delivering top notch theatrical performances. India’s festival favourites Zaeden and Lost Stories were pure high-octane energy playing an extended big-room journey before the genre busting hitmaker took to stage.

But acts like the world’s first differently abled DJ, Varun Khullar who opened the festival, Vini Vici and Lucky Ali were the remarkable means to that stellar conclusion.

Carnivore, Sickflip, Su Real, Candice Redding and Gioli & Assia meted out an electro assault with their ingenious electronic styling at the Main Stage while Rave Nine, Jay Ramani, Starlab and Ritmo blasted off with an arsenal of progressive hard-hitters and took the energy to new, explosive heights by giving crowd the euphoric reward it had been waiting on the Psy Stage.

Parvaaz, Advaita and The Local Train provided their standout on-point interactive sets on the Live Stage while the 90’s marvel Lucky Ali brought clout to the live section with funk, soul and melody.

TIMEOUT 72 director Argha Chatterjee stated, “The turnout today far exceeded our expectations-especially since we are a brand new property. Seeing how the momentum has shaped up on the very first day, the next two days are sure to up the temperature all the way up to the orbit.”

With not just musical drama basking in its’ full grandeur, TIMEOUT 72 offered an impeccable panoramic indulgence with revellers treating themselves to lip smacking gourmet at Time Tasters Food Zone to satiating their wild streak at Time Trekkers Adventure Zone comprising bungee jumping, zip line to unwinding at Time Trippers Chill Out Zone that featured selfie booths, art installations, flea markets and the works. The whole package to be precise!

It was an exciting beginning to a brand-new chapter in Goa's iconic music lineage, a festival that breathed a sense of community and commitment into the event fraternity.

And, that was just day one stages line-ups. With Gioli & Assia, Sequel, Midnight Traffic, Mohinesh at the after parties at Marbela Beach Resort and DJ SA, Shiva Manvi, Gurbax, XTZY at Las Olas, and a few others at LPK the music and merriment – TIMEOUT72 style – didn't stop till early morning. Stay tuned for Day 2.

Conceptualised by Sudarshan Entertainment World and Water Lemon Events, Jio Digital Life presents India’s leading multi-genre music festival TIMEOUT 72, powered by Integriti, in association with Kingfisher and VH1.