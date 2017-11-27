RadioandMusic
Press Release |  27 Nov 2017 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

Gurbax releases debut EP 'Heady Cuts'

MUMBAI: Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax is one of the fast-rising names in the country’s Electronic Dance Music (EDM) scene. This twenty-something Bengaluru-based producer’s love for heavy music and basslines led him to explore different spectrums of music. Eventually, making him switch from his punk/ metal playing a gig to bass music over the years.

The treatment and tonality of music that Gurbax is constantly striving towards have brought him acknowledgment, success and an array of important platforms to perform fairly early in his career.

Now, with the launch of his debut EP Heady Cuts he’s pulling back no punches with a wide variety to showcase, ranging from dubstep to electro hip-hop and soul among other genres, pushing the boundaries of what bass music is commonly known to be in the country.

His much-talked-about track Agori hit the number one spot soon after the release on the iTunes Electronic Music charts.

While Gurbax’s way of expressing his musicality maybe electronic - organic music inputs are inherent in his music. So, the listener would find everything from the strains of the Sarangi to live guitars and vocals as also the sounds of a saxophone recorded live.

Apart from playing at several national and international shows and prestigious platforms such as Amsterdam Dance Event, he has received millions of hits for his previous single releases- namely-  Boom Shankar, Get It feat. Wazulu along with remixes of pop-star Kiiara and the all-time soul classic Ain’t No Sunshine.

