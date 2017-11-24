Morning melodies by talented vocalist Aparna Kelkar in Pratahswar

MUMBAI: The 90th Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham Nishad presents talented and mellifluous vocalist Aparna Kelkar she will be accompanied by Prasad Padhye on (Tabla) and Suyog Kundalkar on (Harmonium). The morning concert will be held at Kala Prangan, Pu. La. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai on 26 November 2017 at 6.30 a.m. This is a non-ticketed concert and open to all. The event is exclusively supported by Tata Capital.

One of the unique characteristics of Indian music is the assignment of definite times of the day and night for performing Ragas (modes/melodies). It is believed that the Raga can only appear at the height of its melodic beauty if played at the right time of day. Since most concerts take place in the evening, audiences rarely have a chance to listen to morning ragas, thus missing out on a huge repertoire of outstanding compositions.

‘Pratahswar’, concert series of morning ragas is presented on a Sunday morning once a month from October to May of next year featuring mainly young and senior talented artistes. The duration of the concert is two hours.

It may be noted that ‘Pratahswar’ has never repeated any artiste in all its 87 concerts till date. It has featured artistes ranging from the upcoming brigade such as Samrat Pandit, Sahana Banerjee, Niladri Kumar and Ramakant Gaikwad to veteran musicians such as Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ulhas Kashakar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande N. Rajam and Rahul Sharma to name a few. Pratahswar is considered to be a ‘Brand Event’ in the world of Indian Classical Music having built a loyal audience of about 700 discerning listeners in the early hours of the day.