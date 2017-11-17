RadioandMusic
Press Release |  17 Nov 2017 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

Ganapati Bhat to perform at 'Udayswar@Prithvi'

MUMBAI: Udayswar@Prithvi presents an excellent opportunity for the connoisseurs of Indian classical music to experience the true magic of a Hindustani vocal performance by Ganapati Bhat in an unamplified, pure, acoustic form in the intimate and inimitable space of renowned Prithvi Theatre.

Pancham Nishad and Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts have come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi a concert of morning ragas of the second Prahar. Held on every third Sunday of the month this concert series till date has featured many renowned and instrumental vocal artistes, such as Devaki Pandit, Budhaditya Mukherjee, Prasad Khaparde, Sangeeta Shankar, Manjusha Patil, Mohi Baha’ud-din Dagar, Raghunandan Panshikar, Rupak Kulkarni, Shuchismita Das, Milind and Yadnesh Raikar, Jayateerth Mevundi, Tejashree Amonkar, Satish Vyas, Ulhas Kashalkar, Shakir Khan, Rahul Deshpande, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shubha Mudgal, Sabir Khan, Rashid Khan, Brij Narayan, Arati Anklikar Tikekar, Manju Mehta and Pelva Naik.

'Udayswar@Prithvi' is brought to you by Bank of Baroda since April, 2017. The show is organised on Sun 19 November 2017, 7:30 am at Prithvi Theatre

Despite being in South India, places like Hubli and Dharwad, in pristine and serene North Karnataka or North Canara have had a rich tradition of North Indian Classical music for years. This region has produced some of the greatest Maestros like the Late Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur and Smt. Gangubai Hangal amongst others.

Also situated in this very region is a small village called Hasangi, the hometown of Ganapati Bhat, a disciple of Pandit Basavaraj Rajguru and Late Pandit C.R. Vyas. Ganapati Bhat's music is inspired by the Kirana, Gwalior and Patiala Gharanas. His performances are a reflection of his love for music and his mastery over delivery.

In his inimitable style, he has enthralled audiences' in India and abroad. His accolades include prestigious "Sawai Gandharva National Award, 2016" and Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy Award and Sangeeta Bhushan Award. Presently he is teaching music in the renowned Gurukul Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music School in Hubli.

