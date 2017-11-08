RadioandMusic
Press Release |  08 Nov 2017 19:36 |  By RnMTeam

Sarang Kulkarni (The Sarod maestro) in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Music lovers will be in for a treat this Friday as the Sarang Kulkarni the most talented and versatile young exponent will perform in the monthly series of Sursagar a rising star every month accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on (Tabla) and Aniruddha Gosavi on (Harmonium) at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floor, Sion, Mumbai on 10 November, 2017, 7.30 pm. onwards. Entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.

Sarang Kulkarni, the 24 yearold great grandson of one of the first few disciples of Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar, who founded the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in 1901, lives with his father and guru Pandit Rajan Kulkarni in Pune and much like the three generations before him plays the Sarod. His playing reflects traditional approach in building the environment of the raaga, with intense alaapi and jod which is relaxed and spaced out in nature and his dedication towards the instrument, the skills he possesses and his maturity in thought reinforces the faith that Hindustani Classical music is in good hands.

Sarang has developed a unique one of its kind instrument, combining the structure and the style of sarod and the electric guitar merging into a electric sarod. This unique instrument is named by Ust.Taufique Qureshi himself  Z’ROD. He is a part of world fusion band Soorya, formed by Taufique Qureshi.

Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha dedicates second Friday of every month to Hindustani Classical Music. It was established in 1952, with an objective of promoting fine arts in India and also preserving these rich traditional performing arts, by giving a platform to young budding artistes and imparting training in various fields of Fine Arts to aspiring students. “The Sabha also runs a Sangeeth Vidyalaya conducting classes in Carnatic and Hindustani Music, as well as Bharatnatyam Dance." Apart from this, the Sabha is actively involved in providing affordable health care in certain critical areas to the vulnerable sections of society and promoting national integration through its various objectives."

With a sole objective of showcasing the talent of youngsters from the field of performing arts, Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha has started a monthly series of Hindustani classical concerts titled Sur Sagar A rising star every month from April 2017 to March 2018. The monthly series of concerts will present vocal and instrumental performances.

