RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  05 Dec 2018 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

'SurSagar' presents a young, versatile and innovative sarod exponent 'Abhishek Borkar'

MUMBAI: ‘SurSagar’ A rising star every month, presents Abhishek Borkar, a young, versatile and innovative sarod exponent, at Sri Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 7 December 2018, 7.30 pm. onwards. Entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.

Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha dedicates one Friday of every month to Hindustani Classical Music. It was established in 1952, with an objective of promoting fine arts in India and also preserving these rich traditional performing arts, by giving a platform to young budding artistes and imparting training in various fields of Fine Arts to aspiring students. “The Sabha also runs a Sangeeth Vidyalaya conducting classes in Carnatic and Hindustani Music, as well as Bharatnatyam Dance." Apart from this, the Sabha is actively involved in providing affordable health care in certain critical areas to the vulnerable sections of society and promoting national integration through its various objectives.

With a sole objective of showcasing the talent of youngsters from the field of performing arts, Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha initiated a monthly series of Hindustani classical concerts titled ‘Sur Sagar– A rising star every month in 2017. The monthly series of concerts presents vocal and instrumental performances.

Tags
Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha Sion Mumbai Hindustani Music Carnatic Abhishek Borkar Sangeeth Vidyalaya
Related news
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2018

Sunburn Arena to host Jonas Blue in India for debut showcase

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum-selling and Brit Award-nominated hitmaker Jonas Blue has taken the music industry by storm in a short span of time. The critically acclaimed prodigy known for his cleverly crafted dance/pop sensibilities will be seen performing live on 13 December 2018 in Mumbai.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Nov 2018

Inspired by India, DJ Robin Schulz shoots video for his next single 'Speechless' feat. Erika Sirola

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer will unleash his brand-new single Speechless on November 16 worldwide, featuring upcoming Finnish artist Erika Sirola on vocal duties. With its atmospheric production, Robin’s new track will arrest you from the get-go.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Nov 2018

Mumbai gears up for Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR’s India Debut

MUMBAI: Cirque is finally here, Cirque du Soleil is all-set to unfold the World Premiere of its newest show ‘BAZZAR’ here in Mumbai, this November!

read more
Press Releases | 03 Nov 2018

Heart-throb Harrdy Sandhu's 'Kya Baat Ay' is a TikTok hit with 100K covers

MUMBAI: A song that instantly gets you hooked to it has taken over the hearts of music lovers globally as the song is the biggest TikTok hit of the season! With 100K covers on the platform, the song has got the nation grooving to it.

read more
Press Releases | 03 Nov 2018

India's most popular rock band 'Thaikkudam Bridge' to perform at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment destination brings you the biggest musical extravaganza this season with a LIVE performance by the super talented Thaikkudam Bridge.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
JetSynthesys' Music Boutique new single 'Dhadkane' by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan features the beautiful city of Los Angeles

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique, today, launcheread more

Press Releases
MY FM's 'O MardKalAana' at Jaipur The social campaign tries to tackle the issue of public urination

MUMBAI: Men who urinate on public walls were surprised when they read “O MardKalAana written on read more

News
Sunburn 2018 will have surprises says CEO Karan Singh

MUMBAI: Away from the beaches and with a theme of ‘welcome to paradise’, Sunburn 2018 is all gearead more

Press Releases
Bumble joins forces with The Media Nanny, ID&T and Astralwerks to launch 'Making Moves In Music'

MUMBAI: Bumble, the women first social connection app with over 43 million users worldwide, annoread more

Press Releases
Big FM announces Season 6 of its award-winning on-air singing talent show 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, announces the sixth season of its higread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group