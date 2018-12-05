'SurSagar' presents a young, versatile and innovative sarod exponent 'Abhishek Borkar'

MUMBAI: ‘SurSagar’ A rising star every month, presents Abhishek Borkar, a young, versatile and innovative sarod exponent, at Sri Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 7 December 2018, 7.30 pm. onwards. Entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.

Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha dedicates one Friday of every month to Hindustani Classical Music. It was established in 1952, with an objective of promoting fine arts in India and also preserving these rich traditional performing arts, by giving a platform to young budding artistes and imparting training in various fields of Fine Arts to aspiring students. “The Sabha also runs a Sangeeth Vidyalaya conducting classes in Carnatic and Hindustani Music, as well as Bharatnatyam Dance." Apart from this, the Sabha is actively involved in providing affordable health care in certain critical areas to the vulnerable sections of society and promoting national integration through its various objectives.

With a sole objective of showcasing the talent of youngsters from the field of performing arts, Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha initiated a monthly series of Hindustani classical concerts titled ‘Sur Sagar– A rising star every month in 2017. The monthly series of concerts presents vocal and instrumental performances.