Keeno unveils highly anticipated 'All The Shimmering Things' LP

MUMBAI: Releasing his brand-new All The Shimmering Things LP, Winchester-born, classically trained producer Keeno showcases his highly polished production skills with a sumptuous body of work that offers maturity and depth far beyond his years.

From the majestic flutterings of Light Cascadin to the breathtaking euphoria of Cosmic Creeper, the album demonstrates a series of brilliantly constructed sonics, arrangements and melodies, seamlessly crafted with care and precision. The journey is made complete by guest vocalists Becca Grey, Abbie Rosie and Kailaa, whose exquisite lyrics perfectly fuse the album's themes with notable sophistication.

A producer who was first tipped for stardom in 2013’s ‘Top 20 producers’ feature in Knowledge Magazine, Keeno’s debut album Life Cycle received critical acclaim across drum & bass and beyond. Synonymous for his ability to add orchestral and cinematic elements to his work whist retaining a strong dancefloor impact, the UK artist has since enjoyed a meteoric rise within the industry.

A remixer of high talent, Keeno launched the 60 minutes of Med School series on BBC Radio 1 and1Xtra, and kicked off 2015 with another highly successful release on Hospital Records imprint Med School, releasing the 4-track Preludes EP.

His second album Futurist was also the recipient of high praise, before releasing his 6-track EP‘Nocturne’ featuring vocals from Louisa Bass and co-producer Whiney. With BBC Radio 1 support from the likes of Friction, B Traits and Mistajam, the EP grabbed the attention of the scene and propelled Keeno to new heights.

Having enjoyed a stellar 2017 with shows at London’s Hospitality in the Park, the Ritzy in Manchester, and Bristol’s famed venue, Motion, All The Shimmering Things offers a unique and dynamic physical embodiment of Keeno’s diverse and unique talents as a producer, and is sure to be one of the finest drum and bass albums of the year.