Press Release |  30 Oct 2017 21:18 |  By RnMTeam

Keeno releases new single 'Cosmic Creeper'

MUMBAI: Releasing the second track Cosmic Creeper from his coming album All The Shimmering Things, Winchester born liquid d+b producer Keeno showcases his highly polished skills with a sumptuously crisp production that displays a maturity and depth far beyond his years.

Taken from his majestic All The Shimmering Things LP, the flutterings of Cosmic Creeper’s intro slowly build into a crackling euphoria that combines key piano chords with a thumping bassline.

A producer who was first tipped for stardom in 2013’s ‘Top 20 producers’ feature in Knowledge Magazine, Keeno’s debut album 'Life Cycle' received critical acclaim across drum & bass and beyond. Synonymous for his ability to add orchestral and cinematic elements to his work whist retaining a strong dancefloor impact, the UK artist has since enjoyed a meteoric rise within the industry.

A remixer of high talent, Keeno launched the 60 minutes of Med School’ series on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, and kicked off 2015 with another highly successful release on Hospital Records imprint Med School, releasing the 4-track ‘Preludes EP.’

His second album Futurist was also the recipient of high praise, before releasing his 6-track EP ‘Nocturne’ featuring vocals from Louisa Bass and co-producer Whiney. With BBC Radio 1 support from the likes of Friction, B Traits and Mistajam, the EP grabbed the attention of the scene and propelled Keeno to new heights.

Having enjoyed a stellar 2017 with shows at London’s Hospitality in the Park, the Ritzy in Manchester, and Bristol’s famed venue, Motion, Cosmic Creeper demonstrates a series of brilliantly constructed sonics, arrangements and melodies, seamlessly crafted with care and precision.

A unique and dynamic aural embodiment of Keeno’s diverse and unique talents as a producer, Cosmic Creeper is out now and precedes the 3 November release of All The Shimmering Things which promises to serve as one of the finest drum and bass albums of the year.

