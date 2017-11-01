LWE unveils second phase of names for New Year’s Day Party

MUMBAI: Marking five years of parties at London’s renowned Tobacco Dock, LWE have now revealed the second phase of names for their flagship New Year’s Day celebration - featuring an exclusive live performance from American producer Robert Hood and his daughter, Lyric, as duo Floorplan.

Pioneers of the now hugely popular day-party format, the LWE team have welcomed over 250 underground and commercial artists to Tobacco Dock in the past five years - including Seth Troxler, Fatboy Slim, Annie Mac, Bonobo, and Drumcode chief Adam Beyer to name a few - as well as some of the biggest club brands in the industry, such as elrow and ENTER. For their New Year’s Day 2018 anniversary party, LWE will raise the bar once again with a cutting edge selection of electronic acts set to take over the Grade I listed warehouse.

As well as the highly acclaimed Floorplan, the second wave of artists added to the stellar billing includes Roman Flügel, one of the biggest names in the German electronic scene since the 1990’s, and the ever-eclectic Ø [Phase], fresh from his stunning performance at the Klockworks Presents Photon event at Amsterdam Dance Event.

Joining an already impressive first line-up instalment which saw MOSAIC head honcho Maceo Plex announced to perform live under his moniker Maetrik, Tobacco Dock’s anniversary event marks a milestone symbolic of a hugely successful few years for LWE and their cornerstone New Year’s Day party - which has not only become a firm fixture in the Tobacco Docks calendar, but also inspired a host of fellow brands to follow their trend of NYD parties across London.