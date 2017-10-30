Sumiran - A tribute to the maestro Late Pt. C. R. Vyas

MUMBAI: Sumiran - Tribute to the maestro Late Pt. C. R. Vyas, organized by Pancham Nishad will feature talented Paras Nath on flute and veteran by Anand Bhate. These two renowned artistes will pay tribute to legendary vocalist Late Padmabhushan Pt. C.R. Vyas on his 93rd birth anniversary at Swatantrayaveer Savarkar Sabhagruh, Cadell Road, Dadar (W), Mumbai on 9 November 2017 at 7.00 pm. This non ticketed concert is supported by Tata Capital and is open to all.

Pancham Nishad director Shashi Vyas says, “We are honoured to celebrate the remarkable legacy of such a legendary vocalist and teacher who inspired so many of the renowned vocalists of today”. As a creative composer, Late Pandit C.R. Vyas composed over 250 Bandishes in various ragas under the pen-name Gunijan. His compositions travelled beyond the boundaries of Gharanas as many vocalists from different Gharanas have sung his Bandishes in their respective concerts in various festivals across the country.

Late Shri. Chintaman Raghunath Vyas was gifted with a powerful but intensely musical voice marked by depth and range, Chintaman Raghunath Vyas, popularly known in the world of music as C.R.Vyas, enriched the world of classical music in immeasurable ways. Known for his penchant to present seldom heard raags in his concert performances. Pandit C. R. Vyas also ensured to pass on the rich treasure of his musical knowledge to the next generation of many talented musicians.

His vast knowledge and musicianship also made him one of the few exponents of the lesser known ragas such as Maluha Kedar, Malav, Dev Gandhar, Salang, Ahiri, Lalit, Chandra kauns-Bageshri ang, Barathi Todi and Champak. As a guru, he passed on the knowledge to many aspiring young musicians. All these attributes made him an invaluable guru, thinker, composer, performer and practitioner of music. A recipient of many prestigious awards Panditji left for heavenly abode on 10th January, 2002 leaving an indelible mark of his musical contribution on the world map of Indian classical Music.

Paras Nath comes from a family of traditional flute players of Varanasi; He had shown a remarkable inclination towards music from childhood. Inheriting the art of flute playing as a legacy of the family for the last four centuries, Paras started training under the expert guidance of his father Pandit Amar Nath (a renowned flutist himself) from the tender age of five. He has also played many solo concerts and has played a flute for the movie Oh My God starring Paresh Rawal.

The co artiste Aditya Kalyanpur on Tabla Anand Bhate is recognized as one of the top vocalists of the younger generation of the great Kirana tradition. He inherited the singing tradition from his great grandfather Bhate Buva, who was a well-known vocalist for Thumri and Natya Sangeet in the 19th century. Right from the age of six, he showed acute interest and skill in music, especially in singing Marathi Natyasangeet.

Connoisseurs were spellbound by his luminous rendering of Balgandharva’s gayaki and affectionately conferred on him the title Anand Gandharva. By the age of 10, he had started systematic training in classical singing from Chandrashekhar Deshpande. He began his training under Yashwantbua Marathe, who introduced him to some of the intricacies of Khayal gayaki. Later he became a disciple of Bhimsen Joshi, with whom he has trained for 15 years. He has also won the National Award for Best Playback Singer for the movie Balagandharva.

The other co-artiste are Bharat Kamat on Tabla and Suyog Kundalkar on Harmonium.