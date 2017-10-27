RadioandMusic
The first song of 'Punyalan Private Limited' released as a cartoon video

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from the upcoming Jayasurya starrer Punyalan Private Limited. Titled Naalu Kombulla Kunjaana, the song is presented as a cartoon video featuring the lead characters. Within a day, it crossed one lakh views and is also currently trending on YouTube. Vineeth Sreenivasan has rendered the track which is composed by Anand Madhusoodanan to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma.

Click here to view the cartoon song:

