The first song of 'Punyalan Private Limited' released as a cartoon video

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from the upcoming Jayasurya starrer Punyalan Private Limited. Titled Naalu Kombulla Kunjaana, the song is presented as a cartoon video featuring the lead characters. Within a day, it crossed one lakh views and is also currently trending on YouTube. Vineeth Sreenivasan has rendered the track which is composed by Anand Madhusoodanan to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma.

