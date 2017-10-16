RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  16 Oct 2017 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases upcoming movie 'Piller' first song 'Cycle'

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from the upcoming children's movie Pillers. Titled Cycle, the song is composed by Akhil P to the lyrics of Jinas. Abhishek has rendered the track.

Written and directed by debutant Jinas Kakkanchery, Pillers  stars child artistes Akash, Arunima, Afsal and Surabhi. Ratheesh Omanoor has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Lalu Kizhakeveetil. Background score is set by Sumesh Parameswar. Muzik247 is the official music partner. Jinas has produced the movie under the banner of One Line Films.

Here is the link to 'Cycle' 

Tags
Piller Cycle Muzik247 AkhilP Jinas Kakkanchery
Related news
Press Releases | 14 Oct 2017

Muzik247 releases the first song from 'Chippy'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label, has released the first song from the upcoming children's movie Chippy. Titled Maarivillukale, the song is composed by Sachin Balu to the lyrics of Ramesh Kavil. The movie marks debuting of Sachin Balu as a music director.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Oct 2017

Muzik247 releases video song from 'Crossroad'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released a new video song from the upcoming Malayalam anthology movie on women, Crossroad. The track titled Melakey is sung by Shweta Mohan and Anitha Shaiq who is also the composer.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Sep 2017

The Tamil romantic music video 'Unn Kankalin' trends on YouTube

MUMBAI: The Tamil romantic music video Unn Kankalin released yesterday by prominent music label Muzik247 is getting noticed with appreciation pouring from viewers for its melodious tune and captivating cinematography.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Sep 2017

Muzik247 releases a song sung by Murali Gopi in 'Kaattu'

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the song sung by Murali Gopi in Kaattu. Titled Pottada Pottada, this foot tapping number is composed by Deepak Dev to the lyrics of Rafeeq Ahammed.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Sep 2017

Muzik247 releases its first song from 'Udaharanam Sujatha'

MUMBAI: Muzik 247 has released the first song from the upcoming Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha. Titled Kasavu Njoriyumoru Pulari, this melodious track is composed by Gopi Sunder to the lyrics of D. Santosh while Gayathri Varma has provided the vocals.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Vh1 to light up October with explosive music

MUMBAI: Vh1 is all set to take celebrations to a higher decibel this festive season with new shoread more

News
Online radio Boxout.fm adds record label to its roster of roles

MUMBAI: When it launched in April earlier this year, Boxout.fm was envisioned as an online commuread more

News
TRAI to host open house discussion on Digital Radio Broadcasting

NEW DELHI: An Open House Discussion is being held later this month on the Consultation Paper issread more

News
BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

News
Radio City extends digital reach with Punjabi station

MUMBAI: After a recent web station launch called Radiocity.in in Hindi, the brand has now expandread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group