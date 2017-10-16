Muzik247 releases upcoming movie 'Piller' first song 'Cycle'

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from the upcoming children's movie Pillers. Titled Cycle, the song is composed by Akhil P to the lyrics of Jinas. Abhishek has rendered the track.

Written and directed by debutant Jinas Kakkanchery, Pillers stars child artistes Akash, Arunima, Afsal and Surabhi. Ratheesh Omanoor has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Lalu Kizhakeveetil. Background score is set by Sumesh Parameswar. Muzik247 is the official music partner. Jinas has produced the movie under the banner of One Line Films.

Here is the link to 'Cycle' :