Press Release |  29 Jul 2017 14:30 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases the first song from Gautami Tadimalla starrer 'E'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song from the upcoming Gautami Tadimalla starrer E. Titled Pranavaakaaram, this track is composed by Rahul Raj to the lyrics of Vinayak Sasikumar. Saritha Ram has rendered the vocals.

Directed by Kukku Surendran, this paranormal thriller marks the return of Gautami to Malayalam movies after a long gap of 14 years. Ashiq Ameer, Balaji Jayaraman, Dale David and Kalyani are also part of the cast. The story is written by Rohan Bajaj and Amin Surani. The cinematography is handled by Manoj Pillai whereas the editing is done by Ayoob Khan. Muzik247 is the official muisc partner. E is produced by Sangeeth Sivan and Amin Surani under the banners of Sangeeth Sivan Productions and Surani Pictures.

Check the video here -

