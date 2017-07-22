The official teaser of Malayalam anthology movie on women 'Crossroad' released

MUMBAI: The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam anthology movie on women, Crossroad is released. The teaser was released on the YouTube channel of Muzik247, the movie's official music partner.

With stories of ten women facing ten different life situations, it showcases ten films - each featuring a prominent female artist and directed by a prominent filmmaker. The project is directed and helmed under the leadership of Lenin Rajendran. Mamta Mohandas, Isha Talwar, Padmapriya, Mydhili, Priyanka Nair, Srinda, Punnaseri Kanchana, Richa Panai, Manasa and Anjana Chandran star in this anthology movie. The films are directed by Lenin Rajendran, Madhupal, Sashi Paravoor, Nemom Pushparaj, Albert, Babu Thiruvalla, Pradeep Nair, Avira Rebecca, Ashok R Nath and Nayana Suryan. Crossroad is produced by Forum For Better Films.

